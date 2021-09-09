Greater Bay Area: Beijing Officials Join With Representatives From Hong Kong, Macau To Tout Qianhai Expansion Plan

The central government recently released an updated plan to vastly increase the size of Shenzhen's Qianhai economic zone The move is seen as paving the way for potentially closer technology and commercial ties with Hong Kong

Senior Beijing officials and representatives from across the Greater Bay Area are holding a rare joint press conference touting the central government's latest plan to vastly expand the Qianhai economic zone in neighbouring Shenzhen, paving the way for potentially closer technological and commercial ties with Hong Kong.

The State Council released an updated plan for Qianhai on Monday, announcing that its size would increase eightfold, from 14.9 sq km (3,706 acres) to 120.6 sq km.

The plan to "deepen reforms and open up" the Qianhai zone would offer a "wider stage" for Hong Kong to expand its growth and present opportunities for young people to seize new prospects in sectors such as finance and technology, according to mainland officials.

The move comes a day after the central government announced a new cooperation zone for Macau with neighbouring Hengqin, with both plans seen as renewed commitment to pushing ahead with the Greater Bay Area project. The ambitious plan seeks to integrate Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and eight other cities in Guangdong into an economic powerhouse.

