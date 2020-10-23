Goldman Sachs Cuts US$174 Million Of Pay For Current And Former Executives, Taking Them To Task For Bank's Role In 1MDB Fraud

The bank will cut the compensation for chief executive David Solomon and his team of senior executives Financial awards allocated to former chief executive Lloyd Blankfein will also be slashed, the bank said

Goldman Sachs will cut or claw back US$174 million of pay from a dozen of its most senior current and former executives, holding them personally accountable for the Wall Street bank's role in the 1MDB fraud, after the bank's Asia unit was slapped with a record fine by Hong Kong's regulator.

The bank will cut the compensation for chief executive David Solomon and his team of senior executives, and claw back the financial awards allocated to the former CEO Lloyd Blankfein, according to a statement by Goldman Sachs.

"Today, our board of directors announced action with respect to past and current senior management compensation, among other areas of focus," Solomon said in the statement. "This action is entirely appropriate under the circumstances. The board's announcement is an important reminder that we are all responsible for each other's actions, including our collective failures."

The latest action would recoup some money for the bank, which has paid more than US$5 billion of fines and financial penalties in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Britain and the United States for its role in helping 1MDB raise US$6.5 billion. Much of that money raised, initially meant for rural and industrial development in Malaysia, was stolen by people associated with the Southeast Asian nation's former prime minister Najib Razak, funnelled to all kinds of luxury purchases including Manhattan apartments, Monet art, a superyacht and even a Hollywood movie.

Goldman Sachs' Chairman and CEO David Solomon at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) yesterday fined Goldman Sachs (Asia), the bank's Hong Kong unit, US$350 million for its role in arranging three bond sales by 1MDB.

Najib was thrown out of government in 2018, and was sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined 210 million ringgit (US$50.6 million) after being found guilty on seven counts of money laundering, criminal breach of trust and abuse of power related to 1MDB. Goldman Sachs settled in July with Malaysia's new government to return US$2.5 billion to the nation's treasury.

In a deal with the US Justice Department, the bank admitted executives and other staff conspired to pay more than US$1.6 billion in bribes to win business in Malaysia. That settlement includes the highest penalty ever under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act involving in three bond offerings for 1MDB.

