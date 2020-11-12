Five Of The Weirdest Singles' Day Offerings, From Personalised Noodles To A Miniature Skull And A Jar Of Sunlight

This year, China's annual online shopping festival took in a record US$74 billion in 24 hours There were some truly odd things offered for sale, and here are our top five strange items

China's annual online shopping festival Singles' Day has come a long way in 11 years.

Launched on November 11, 2009, by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding - owner of the South China Morning Post - as a celebration for people who are not in relationships, it has since overtaken other major shopping events including Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States, and is used as a bellwether for trends in Chinese consumer spending.

This year, shoppers spent a record US$74 billion in 24 hours. Here are some of the quirkiest things they could buy on the various e-commerce sites taking part.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

A miniature skull, one of the weirder items sold online on Singles' Day. Photo: courtesy of Tmall

Shrunken skull

For less than US$5, people can get their hands on a miniature model skull. It is meant for people to practice drawing and painting, and it comes in all sizes and colors.

But apparently, some buyers have used it for more nefarious purposes. As one comment says, "It has scared my friend to death".

A screen shot of a jar of sunlight sold online on Singles' Day in China. Photo: courtesy of Tmall

A jar of sunlight

A "creative gift for your friends and children", read the ad for this product - a jar with a solar battery in its lid.

During the daytime, you can leave it open to charge and "collect sunlight"; at night, when you put the lid back on, the battery powers up the lightbulb inside the jar, turning it into a colourful lamp. Singles' Day buyers could snap one up for between 29 yuan and 59 yuan, depending on the size.

You could even buy live medicinal leeches. Photo: courtesy of JD.com

Live medical leeches

For 38 yuan, Singles' Day shoppers could buy five live leeches. While they were being sold by a pet shop, they were advertised for use on the human body for medical purposes.

The shop gives instructions on how to use the leeches: keep the room temperature at 20 degrees to 26 degrees Celsius, wash your skin, and place the leeches on your skin. After they finish sucking your blood, they fall off.

This gentleman offered to read your fortune online. Photo: courtesy of Tmall

Have your fortune told online

An elderly gentleman in a sweatshirt and glasses looks straight at you, above a caption that reads "Providing answers until you are satisfied", in an advertisement for online fortune telling. For 35 yuan, he promises to tell you about your marriage, career, financial luck, education or anything else you ask, once you provide him with the date of your birthday.

More than 2,000 people have left comments about the product, with many saying "extremely accurate". But most know it's just for comfort. As one commenter wrote: "I don't care whether he's accurate, I just wanted to calm myself during the difficult times."

Someone was offering bespoke noodles printed with a name. Photo: courtesy of Tmall

Noodles customised with your name

For a heavily discounted 28 yuan (down from 87 yuan), you could have your name, blessing or anything else - even the entire Book of Songs - written on noodles. The idea is to surprise a loved one when you cook them dinner.

One buyer said her friend was surprised when she cooked her noodles for a birthday, and found the words "happy birthday" printed.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.