First Batch Of IPO Debutants Rocket On Shenzhen's Revamped ChiNext Tech Board

All 18 IPOs jump on the ChiNext market on debut, with at least two surging nearly 470 per cent Falling stock prices should be seen as a sign of healthy reform, according to Bocom International

The first batch of 18 companies all surged on Shenzhen's technology board after the Chinese stock-market regulator revised the trading rules that allow new shares to rise or fall without any cap on the first five days of trading.

Among the debutants, Ningbo KBE Electrical Technology, which makes automotive cables, and medical equipment maker Contec Medical Systems were the best performers, with gains of at least 469 per cent on the ChiNext board. Beijing FengShangShiJi Culture Media recorded the smallest surge, rising 54 per cent on debut.

The 18 companies, which raised a combined 20 billion yuan (US$2.9 billion) from the initial public offerings (IPO), achieved listings after being vetted under the new registration-based system, in which regulators approve the decision based on the quality of disclosures instead of companies' growth outlook.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Besides, the regulator has doubled the daily trading band of ChiNext stocks to 20 per cent starting Monday.

The move is "very vital to improve the basis systems of the capital market and of great significance in serving high-quality economic growth," said Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a listing ceremony marking the reforms on the ChiNext board in Shenzhen on Monday.

China has been ratcheting up support of its local hi-tech companies by revamping listing and stock trading rules at a time when the US is threatening to cut off technology exports amid dialled-up tensions between the world's two largest economies.

A year ago, the Shanghai Stock Exchange launched a similar technology board, which currently hosts 159 companies including chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

The ChiNext index, which tracks the board's 100 biggest companies, jumped 2.3 per cent on Monday, heading for the biggest gain in three weeks. It has advanced 49 per cent this year, the best performer among the gauges of Chinese onshore stocks, as unparalleled liquidity released by the central bank bolsters valuation.

Besides the 18 debutants, 19 companies rose by more than 10 per cent on Monday, while only one fell by 10 per cent.

The ChiNext companies are valued at 81 times reported earnings, almost five times as expensive as the multiple of the Shanghai Composite Index dominated by bigger companies, Bloomberg data shows.

"The ChiNext is expensive, and is no longer a price-discovery mechanism but a venue for speculation," said Hong Hao, managing director with Bocom International Holding in Hong Kong. "Amid liquidity, speculation will unlikely dissipate soon. And falling stock prices, instead of rising, should be the sign of whether such a market reform is successful."

The ChiNext board, which has more than 800 listings worth a combined US$1.3 trillion in market capitalisation, started operation in 2009. It led a crash that erased US$5 trillion in value in the broader market in 2015 after the regulator deflated the bubble fuelled by leveraged buying.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.