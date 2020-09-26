Fire At Huawei Compound In Southern China Leaves Three Dead

Blaze broke out a building under construction in Dongguan, Guangdong province Victims were members of the project's site management team

Three people were killed on Friday when a fire broke out at a building that was under construction within a compound owned by Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies in southern China.

The bodies of the victims were found only after the blaze in the Songshanhu district of Dongguan, Guangdong province had been extinguished, authorities said.

The district fire department initially reported there were no casualties as it was thought all of the construction workers had managed to escape.

Three people were killed in the blaze. Photo: Weibo

However, the remains of the three people, who were later identified as members of the project's site management team, were discovered more than an hour after the fire had been brought under control.

Videos shared on social media showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The Dongguan facility, which is part of a larger manufacturing complex, mainly conducts research into materials as well as testing 4G and 5G antennas, according to a Reuters report.

