Evergrande: Crisis Infects Hong Kong Market As Property Agencies Sue To Recover Overdue Commissions

Midland Realty and Hong Kong Property Services (Agency) are claiming US$5.6 million in unpaid sales commissions Evergrande is rushing asset sales to raise cash and repay creditors as more debt repayments approach this month

China Evergrande's debt crisis is starting to infect Hong Kong's property market as a local real estate agency group sued to recover overdue commissions from two housing projects in the city, according to court filings.

Midland Realty International and Hong Kong Property Services (Agency) are claiming HK$43.45 million (US$5.6 million) from the Chinese developer for fees related to the sale of 398 flats at the Emerald Bay in Tuen Mun and The Vertex in Cheung Sha Wan.

The demand represents another headache for Evergrande, which is racing against the clock to sell assets and raise cash to pay creditors, after missing several repayment deadlines last month. Founder Hui Ka-yan is trying to prevent his business from collapsing under US$305 billion of liabilities after being shut out of the loan market under China's "three red lines" leverage policy.

Midland sued Fortune Choice Development, the developer of Emerald Bay, saying it was owed HK$34.35 million in outstanding commissions. Both agencies separately claimed HK$9.1 million from Twin City Holdings, the developer of The Vertex.

China Evergrande's The Vertex residential project in Cheung Sha Wan pictured in August last year. Photo: Edmond So

For its work, Midland said it only received HK$5.4 million for the sale of 337 units at Emerald Bay and HK$381,240 for the sale of 61 units at The Vertex, according to the writs. The commissions were due in full as of September 1, according to the court filings.

Both claimants are listed as wholly-owned units of Hong Kong-listed Midland Holdings, according to its annual report.

