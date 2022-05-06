Disney Theme Park Adds Even More 'Star Wars'

When Disney bought the rights to "Star Wars" from LucasFilm in 2012 for $4 billion, it was considered an eye-popping sum.

But a decade later, you could argue that it was a bargain for the House of Mouse.

When Disney bought "Star Wars," it bought the rights to make more films, but it also bought the merchandising rights.

The films have been reliable money makers, with the 2015 opening salvo “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” earning $2 billion.

But it’s been the ancillary revenue streams that have really put up gobsmacking numbers.

As Forbes noted at the time of “The Force Awakens,” Disney went into overdrive to produce new Star Wars merchandise such as clothes, video games and the toys.

“Analysts predict Star Wars merch will generate some $3 billion in sales in 2015, and $5 billion over the next 12 months,” Forbes reported.

All told, it only took the company six years to recoup its investment.

Even though Disney’s plans for new Star Wars films are a bit unclear at the moment after the lukewarm response to films such as “Solo” and “Star Wars: Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker,” the merchandise train isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Nowhere is that more true than in Disney’s theme parks.

Disney’s Theme Parks Are About To Get Even More 'Star Wars' Attractions

If you don’t go to theme parks very often, you might not realize how big a deal "Star Wars" has become at Disney.

While the Star Tours adventure simulator has been a park fixture for 35 years, the company has recently gone much further.

Disney

Star Wars: The Galaxy’s Edge, a themed area in both Disneyland and Disney World opened in 2019.

It features rides such as “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” and “Star Wars: Millennium Falcon–Smugglers Run,” and theme restaurants and shops like The Milk Stand and Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.

New Draws Arrive

Now, even more "Star Wars" attractions are on their way.

Over at the Tomorrowland destination, the Hyperspace Mountain roller coaster, meant to emulate TIE fighters, is back until July 4.

Additionally Captain Phasma, one of the main villains of the new "Star Wars" trilogy, and a detachment of Stormtroopers, are set to begin roaming around Galaxy’s Edge, so look out, you rebels.

You’ll also have an opportunity this summer to snag selfies with Chewbacca — do Wookies make the duck face? — and R2-D2, and also to have encounters with the characters Kylo Ren and Rey.

Disney

What Else Is Coming To Galaxy’s Edge?

If you’re looking to take your Instagram to the next galaxy, Tomorrowland will feature a replica of the palace throne from “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Nearby, recreate the moment in season two of “The Mandalorian,” as well as the ancient Jedi temple on Tython from “The Mandalorian.”

Also, Disney PhotoPass photographers will be offering limited-time Magic Shots featuring Stormtroopers and K-2SO.

There’s also a number of new food options coming to Galaxy’s Edge and Tomorrrowland’s Galactic Grill.

New Bubo Wamba Family Farms Cup (Milk Stand, "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge")

Blue Milk: Mon Cala Swirl (Milk Stand, "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge")

Parfait of Mustafar (Galactic Grill, Tomorrowland)

Ishi Tib-style Pasta with Braised Beef Banthak (Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo, "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge")

Sullust Garlic Chips (Jat Kaa’s Coolers, "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge")

Also in the offering are the Galaxy Caramel Macaron at Kayla’s Cake, a Light Classic Shake and a Dark Classic Shake at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, Lovepop Greeting cards.

And get ready for themed socks at California Sole, themed products at Pandora Jewelry and more.

As ever with Disney and "Star Wars," the merchandising force remains strong.