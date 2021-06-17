Coronavirus Pandemic: Major Hong Kong Firms Ready To Embrace Innovation, Technology In Aftermath To Stay Competitive

The Covid-19 pandemic has sped up adoption of digital technology Our focus going forward is to have the whole company embrace innovation, Chinachem executive says

Major Hong Kong companies have embraced innovation to sharpen their competitiveness during the coronavirus pandemic, the China Conference heard on Thursday. And the trend is set to continue in its aftermath.

Chinachem Group, a major property developer that owns 7.53 million sq ft in gross floor area of office, retail, residential and hotels space in Hong Kong, was the first to introduce robots in its hotels and social distancing at the height of the outbreak last year.

"Our focus [going forward] is to have the whole company embrace innovation," Damien Wu, Chinachem's director of business transformation and innovation, told the conference, which is an annual event organised by the South China Morning Post. "During the pandemic, the government introduced social distancing [measures] that kind of turned our business upside down," Wu said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has sped up adoption of digital technology, as lockdowns and social-distancing restrictions have led to changes in work practices, pushing many corporations to accelerate their pace of innovation.

Chinachem was probably the very first company to offer long-stay packages and offer quarantine services at its hotels, Wu said. "To protect our staff and our guests, we are also one of the first to introduce robots delivering meals in hotels," he added.

Wu said innovation helped the company face most challenges over the past one-and-a-half years, at a time when tourist arrivals plunged by about 99 per cent and most Hong Kong residents were staying home to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

To help its tenants survive during the pandemic, he said Chinachem was also the first to offer free delivery services to customers of its food and beverage tenants. "We even invested in a delivery start-up to learn more about the business and improve our services," he said. "We recognise digital makes ends meet."

Everyone needed to change how they functioned during the pandemic, transit operator MTR Corporation said. "During the pandemic, the company's first challenge was how quickly we could upgrade our infrastructure and change some of our working model to ensure that our employees continued working without any disruption to our services," said Dr Ted Suen, MTR's chief information officer.

The company looked at different possibilities and technologies on the back end to support its frontline staff, he told the conference. The pandemic had acted as a catalyst, which had deepened the company's digital transformation strategy, Wu said.

It did not matter if companies wanted to stay in the market or get ahead of competitors, he said. "We all have to change and work quickly to meet challenges," Suen said.

TK Elevator, one of the world's leading elevator companies with customers in more than 100 countries, said the outbreak had created a lot of opportunities to speed up innovation.

"In the past, we have had to send people to locations to deliver a project. But now we can deliver a project remotely as well. [The pandemic has] helped reshape our thinking," said Susan Poon, TK Elevator's chief information officer. The company has 50,000 employees around the world.

"For instance, at the very beginning, nobody was willing to turn on their video cameras during a conference call. Now, everybody just turns the camera on, like it is normal business," she said.

