Coronavirus: Hong Kong Shoppers Hit By Inflation-busting Price Rises At Wellcome And ParknShop, Consumer Council Study Finds

About two-thirds of surveyed products subject to price rises greater than inflation, one product a third more expensive in 2020 than previous year Consumer Council urges supermarkets to 'shoulder more social responsibility' and take action to relieve the burden on consumers

Higher shopping bills are squeezing Hong Kong households during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the city's consumer watchdog revealing inflation-busting price increases of up to a third on goods at Wellcome and ParknShop supermarkets.

The average cost of a basket of 230 items sold in 2020 at the city's two dominant supermarkets increased 1.9 per cent on the previous year, exceeding the 0.3 per cent inflation rate, according to the Consumer Council's annual survey released on Thursday.

Canned food, frozen meat and dim sum - among the most sought-after products of the health crisis - recorded some of the biggest price increases, the first category being 20 per cent more expensive and the latter two costing 10 per cent more.

They are among the 147 products, or 65 per cent of the basket, subject to price increases above the rate of inflation.

The largest rise for an individual product reported was 32.7 per cent for Greatwall's 198-gram luncheon meat, which climbed from HK$10.70 in 2019 to HK$14.20 in 2020.

An increase of more than 13.3 per cent was recorded in the price of pre-packaged cakes, while the aggregate average sum paid for instant noodles was up 8.4 per cent.

Packaged rice was 5 per cent more expensive, logging a higher price for the third consecutive year.

"Consumers' rising demand for daily necessities was thus reflected in the increasing retail prices at supermarkets last year," said Dr Victor Lui Wing-cheong, vice-chairman of the council's research and testing committee.

"Contrary to the popular belief that canned food was the cheapest food available, it did not appear as economical as many expected anymore."

However, there price drops last year on products catering for tourists and those taking part in outdoor activities.

The survey found that items in the "milk powder/infant diapers" category cost 1.6 per cent less last year than in 2019.

While price tags were higher overall for beverage categories, bottled water and energy drinks together recorded a 1.7 per cent fall.

Rice was 5 per cent more expensive in 2020 than a year earlier. Photo: May Tse

Despite being the target of panic buying in February last year at the beginning of the public health crisis, prices in the toilet paper and facial tissue category were 2.9 per cent lower.

Reminding consumers to compare product prices carefully before buying, the consumer watchdog also called on supermarkets to "shoulder more social responsibility".

"As the pandemic badly affected the economy last year, and lots of households have suffered from a decrease in income, or even no income, the increase in necessities prices further aggravated the pressure on consumers," said Gilly Wong Fung-han, the watchdog's chief executive.

"I hope the suppliers and the supermarkets can be really stringent about raising the prices, and tide over the difficult times together with consumers."

In response to the watchdog, ParknShop said its suppliers were charging more for about two-thirds of the surveyed products, adding the company was already bearing some of those costs rather than passing all of the burden onto consumers.

The supermarket chain said it would offer discounts to consumers to ease the inflationary pressure.

Wellcome said it planned to add more products to its current discount scheme to stabilise the rising prices of daily necessities.

The Post has contacted the two companies for further comment.

The council said the survey focused only on two supermarket chains, rather than the four previously covered, because one had downsized and the other no longer had the relevant data available.

Hong Kong, which has been in recession since the third quarter of 2019, confirmed its first coronavirus cases in January last year. The economy contracted 6.1 per cent in 2020, its worst decline on record.





