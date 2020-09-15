Coronavirus: Hong Kong's Third Round Of Relief Funding Spreads HK$24 Billion Among Businesses Battered By Covid-19, Hospital Authority, Rent Relief

The fresh influx of cash will take city's fiscal reserves down to HK$800 billion, according to Financial Secretary Paul Chan, 'similar to the level during Sars' About HK$5.4 billion of the new relief package will take the form of subsidies to businesses devastated by the economic fallout of the pandemic

Hong Kong's struggling businesses are set to get a much-needed lifeline as the government unveiled its HK$24 billion (US$3.1 billion) third round of coronavirus relief funding on Tuesday.

With a potential new wave of infections looming during winter flu season, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung said the government would focus on helping those affected by social-distancing measures as well as other hard-hit industries.

HK$5.4 billion will come in the form of direct subsidies to city businesses, while about HK$11.7 billion has been dedicated towards buying vaccines and supporting the work of the Hospital Authority. Another HK$6 billion will be used for rental relief measures and other fee waivers.

The government will make a formal funding request at a meeting of the Legislative Council's finance committee on September 25.

The fresh relief measures will take the city's fiscal reserves to HK$800 billion this financial year, according to Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, equivalent to 12 to 13 months of government expenditures.

"The level would be similar to the level during the Sars period back in 2003," Chan said at the press conferencing announcing the package.

So far, a total of HK$300 billion, about 11 per cent of the city's GDP, has been spent tackling the pandemic's devastating economic fallout.

Two rounds of relief measures from the Anti-epidemic Fund were previously launched by the government in bids to stem the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus. The first cash injection, HK$30 billion, was approved in late February.

In April, the government rolled out a much larger HK$137.5 billion relief package, which included a HK$81 billion wage subsidy scheme designed to keep about 1.5 million workers employed during the crisis.

But a third wave of infections in July dealt another blow to various sectors, including an evening dine-in ban at the city's restaurants. Establishments such as bars, karaoke lounges, cinemas and beauty parlour were forced to suspend operations for weeks.

Amid the closures, many complained of being deeply affected and called for more allowances from the government to keep themselves afloat.

A source earlier said that such hard-hit sectors as restaurants, karaoke, tourism and transport would be among those in line for handouts.

