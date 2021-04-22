Coronavirus: Hong Kong Jobless Rate Drops To 6.8 Per Cent But Still Hovering Near 17-year High

Rolling figure for three months ending in March edges down 0.4 percentage points compared to previous period Labour chief says easing of pandemic has helped stabilise situation but job market may still face challenges in near term

Hong Kong's unemployment rate dropped to 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year but was still hovering around a 17-year high, with the city's labour chief warning the job market may still face challenges in the near term.

The rolling figure for the three months ending in March edged down 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous period ending in February, the Census and Statistics Department revealed on Thursday.

About 259,800 people were out of a job in the latest period, roughly 1,800 fewer than the number recorded between December and February.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said the labour market was still under pressure in the first quarter, but the situation had started to stabilise towards the end due to the easing of the pandemic.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong. Photo: Jonathan Wong

"As the pace of recovery is uneven across sectors and inbound tourism remains in the doldrums, the labour market may still face challenges in the near term," Law said.

"Nevertheless, if the local epidemic situation continues to be contained, the operating environment for consumer-facing economic sectors may improve and this should help ease the pressure on the labour market."

The first quarter of 2021 saw the city's fourth wave of coronavirus infections - sparked by a ballooning dance club cluster late last year - begin to come under control, with social activities subsequently starting to resume.

On February 18, the government relaxed a string of social-distancing rules, reopening gyms, cinemas and beauty salons. Restaurants were also allowed to extend dine-in services to 10pm, while the number of guests per table was raised from two to four.

The city's voluntary inoculation programme also kicked off in late February, though vaccination rates remain relatively low.

As of Wednesday, about 773,900 people - or 10.3 per cent of the city's population - had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Of those, about 399,200 had also received their second dose, representing a full vaccination rate of 5.3 per cent.

