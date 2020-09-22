Coronavirus: Hong Kong Disneyland To Reopen This Week With Social-distancing Curbs In Place After Pandemic Forces Summer Shutdown
Hong Kong Disneyland is set to reopen on Friday after more than two months of coronavirus-related closure, initially for only five days a week and with social-distancing measures in place.
The theme park on Lantau Island will remain shut on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice, except for public holidays, and special occasions as designated by the resort.
Hongkongers return to Ocean Park as Covid-19 curbs ease
Announcing the relaunch on Tuesday, the attraction said all guests must book online under a process requiring visitors to make a health declaration.
"Character experiences will be offered in a new way, including selfies spots around the park to allow guests to take photos with their favourite characters at an appropriate social distance," it said in a press release.
"Live performances will be restricted to outdoor venues during the initial reopening stage until further notice."
Disneyland and its rival Ocean Park closed in mid-July as the city grappled a third wave of infections. Ocean Park resumed operations last Friday.
More to follow …
