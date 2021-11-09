Climate Change: China's Central Bank Unveils Lending Facility To Spur Funding For Carbon-reduction Projects In Net-zero Drive

China's central bank offers a one-year lending facility at 1.75 per cent rate to subsidise funding costs for low-carbon emission projects Chinese lenders handed out US$1.5 trillion of 'green loans' at end of September, according to central bank data

China is rolling out a lending facility at extremely favourable interest rates to support businesses engaged in low-carbon emission projects and renewable energy ventures, the latest move to undergird its long-term net-zero targets.

The People's Bank of China said it will provide a one-year facility for commercial banks at 1.75 per cent to subsidise their lending to green initiatives, it said in a statement on its website late on Monday. China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR) stands at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year rate is at 4.65 per cent, unchanged since April 2020.

Banks can tap into the lending facility for up to 60 per cent of the loans they extend to businesses in these ventures at prevailing benchmark lending rates, the central bank said.

"Based on the premise of independent decision-making and risk-taking, financial institutions [should] indiscriminately provide carbon emission reduction loans to all types of enterprises engaged in the key carbon emission fields," according to the statement.

The LPR is seen as the local benchmark funding cost since a reform in 2019. While the rate is technically decided by a group of 18 banks, the cost is regarded as Beijing's preference on commercial lending.

Chinese banks handed 9.9 trillion yuan (US$1.5 trillion) of loans to businesses with green-related projects at the end of September, according to central data. Overall green loans for clean energy, energy reduction and environmental-friendly projects rose 28 per cent to 14.8 trillion yuan from a year earlier.

China ranks as the world's biggest greenhouse gases emitter at more than 10 billion tonnes a year. President Xi Jinping has set a peak emission target by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. He cemented that commitment in September by pledging to stop building new coal-fired power plants overseas.

Some of the nation's biggest commercial lenders are taking up the challenge. Bank of China said it would stop funding new coal mining and coal-fired power projects overseas last month. It will also reduce lending to high-emission industries and increase its credit support for green technologies.

To access the lending facility, banks will need to back up these loans with "qualified" collateral, provide the associated emission reduction data tied to the borrowers, and disclose such statistics to the public, the PBOC said. Lenders are also allowed to roll over the facility twice, it added.

The central bank facility also requires banks to publicly disclose information regarding the respective industries of the borrowers, the weighted average interest rates of the loans extended and carbon-reduction data.

