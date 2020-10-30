Chinese Wealth Management Giant Lufax Prices US IPO At Top End Of Range

Strong investor demand helps China's online wealth management platform Lufax price US IPO at top end of range, raising US$2.4 billion, sources Lufax will be the biggest IPO by a Chinese company on the New York Stock Exchange since Alibaba's 2014 listing

Lufax Holding, China's third-largest online wealth management platform with over 12.8 million active users, has priced its American depositary receipts at the top-end of the marketed range, at US$13.5 each in an initial public offering that would raise about US$2.4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter on Friday.

Lufax's IPO will be the biggest US IPO by a Chinese issuer so far this year, topping the US$2.1 billion raised in August by KE Holdings, the online real estate platform backed by Tencent that is better known in China as Beike Zhaofang. Trading in Lufax shares will start on Friday.

The listing would be the biggest IPO by a Chinese company that has listed on the New York Stock Exchange since e-commerce giant Alibaba's US$21.8 billion IPO in 2014.

Owned by China's largest insurer Ping An Group, the wealth management unicorn's 175 million American depositary shares (ADS) were marketed in a range of US$11.5 to US$13.5 a share. Each ADS equals 0.5 ordinary shares.

Lufax is now the biggest China fintech player listed in the US in terms of market capitalisation. Lufax's market capitalisation after the IPO will be US$32 billion. ﻿During its last-known funding round at the end of 2018, investors valued Lufax at US$39.4 billion.

Amid Chinese regulatory's move to clamp down on P2P lending platforms, Lufax has in August 2019 ceased to offer P2P products, and stopped using funding from individual investors in their P2P products to finance its retail credit business.

"The strong pricing at which Lufax was able to price its IPO reflects the fact that the company has managed to successfully transform their business by exiting the legacy peer-to-peer operations," said Cindy Wang, an analyst at DBS based in Hong Kong.

Wang said Lufax's 2019 historical price-to-earning multiple, at about 16 times, also surpassed other Chinese fintech peers listed in the US, whose multiples have been languishing at 3 to 4 times, Wang said, referring to Chinese fintech firms such as Yiren Digital and FinVolution Group.

Lufax sees a sweet spot in the market underserved by traditional financial institutions who do not have the technical skills to meet customers' needs and online-only platforms, which may lack financial data and financial services skills to price credit risk.

But the market share of Chinese fintech players in consumer credit may still lag significantly behind Chinese banks despite their fast growth, said Alan Tsang, a Hong Kong-based senior vice-president at asset manager Neuberger Berman who specialises in Asia financial and fintech.

"We think the consumer credit penetration is already quite high in China with household debt reaching around 68% of China's gross domestic product in the first half this year. While fintech lenders are likely to grow at a faster pace (than banks), it is hard for them to catch up with bank loans in the foreseeable future," said Tsang.

The bulk of China's consumer credit loans are with banks, in the form of card loans totalling around 7.5 trillion yuan (US$1.1 trillion). This compares with 1 trillion yuan of consumer loans granted by fintech lenders, he said.

There is an overallotment option to sell up to 26.25 million more shares to meet additional investors' demand. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, UBS, HSBC and China PA Securities (Hong Kong) are lead underwriters for the deal.

Lufax's US IPO comes as Ant Group puts the finishing touches to marketing the world's largest IPO ahead of trading in Shanghai and Hong Kong on November 5.

Lufax plans to use the proceeds from the listing to improve its technology infrastructure, product development, expand overseas as well as sales & marketing activities, according to its prospectus.

As at the end of September, Lufax's total balance of retail credit reached 535.8 billion yuan, and the total client assets generated through its online wealth management platform stood at 378.3 billion yuan.

