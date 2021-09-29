Chinese Power Producers Seen Taking A Hit From Surging Coal Prices To Meet Winter Demand With No Sign Of Tariff Hike

Shrinking stockpiles and near-record coal prices are likely to erode profits at electricity producers Expectations are building up for a temporary tariff hike to alleviate the pain but analysts see no sign of that happening yet

China's efforts to conserve energy for the winter season and control emissions are hurting manufacturers as much as the nation's power-generating companies amid surging coal prices. A tariff hike may be needed to ease the pain.

Shrinking stockpiles, near-record coal prices and rigid power tariffs are likely to erode the profitability of electricity producers when plants are expected to ramp up supply to meet demand during the winter. So far, many local companies have warned of losses as many provincial governments slammed the brakes on electricity production.

"Given the rather acute situation right now, many coal-fired plants will be required to be brought back on line to ensure supply," said Qin Yan, lead carbon analyst at financial data provider Refinitiv. "There's a fight for coal supply with stockpiles at extremely low [level]. Power companies are paying high coal prices, so their profitability [will be] much reduced."

Shares of Huaneng Power , the listed unit of the mainland's largest power generator China Huaneng Group, tumbled 3.7 per cent in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday, while another power-generation giant Datang Group slumped 7.3 per cent. Peers including Huadian Power sank earlier this week with big and small manufacturers amid outages and production curbs.

The distress underscores China's crackdown on energy-intensive industries under its "dual control" policy of restraining power consumption within 20 per cent in the first half, as well as meeting certain emission-control targets under its carbon-neutrality drive.

The National Development and Reform Commission last month warned 10 provinces, namely Guangdong, Jiangsu, Yunnan, Fujian, Shaanxi, Guangxi, Ningxia, Qinghai, Xinjiang and Hubei - some of the nation's biggest manufacturing hubs - for failing to comply with the power policy.

The current crisis has fanned expectations that local governments will allow power producers to raise prices during the coldest months of December to February to alleviate their financial burden. That, however, would run against efforts by market regulators to stamp out abnormal commodity prices.

"Strong power generation may exacerbate the surge in coal prices on strong thermal demand," said Elaine Wu, head of ESG and utilities research in Asia excluding Japan at JPMorgan. "We believe this could prompt more provincial governments to allow power tariffs for direct power sales to be hiked."

China relied on coal to generate about 57 per cent of its annual electricity output in 2020, according to the China Energy Administration said in July. The nation's coal-fired power plants lose 0.1 yuan per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of output due to higher coal prices and sticky tariffs, China Energy News reported.

Thermal coal used to generate electricity has soared to a near-record high this year as factories reopened after the spread of Covid-19 came under control. It fetched 1,086 yuan (US$168) per ton last week, almost twice from a year ago.

Any mild tariff increase is not going to be applied nationally, and not sufficient to compensate power producers from a massive jump in coal prices, said Refinitiv's Qin.

There's also little sign from the government on changing the benchmark power tariff, which hasn't been hiked for almost 10 years to allow pass-through of rising coal prices in China, JPMorgan's Wu said.

China has pledged to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. President Xi Jinping last week said the government will stop building new coal energy plants abroad, as well as support developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy.

