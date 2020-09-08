Chinese Bottled Water Giant Nongfu Spring Rises 85 Per Cent On Trading Debut, Pushes Chairman's Net Worth Past Jack Ma's

Company's shares surge 85 per cent from IPO price of HK$21.5 The debut makes Nongfu's founder Zhong Shanshan one of China's latest billionaires

Shares of Chinese bottled water giant Nongfu Spring soared in early trading on their debut on Tuesday, after receiving an overwhelming response from Hong Kong retail investors, to boost the fortunes of Zhong Shanshan, its low-profile billionaire founder.

The company, which is based in China's eastern Hangzhou province, saw its shares surge 85 per cent to HK$36.75 from its initial public offering price of HK$21.5. Its transaction volume climbed to HK$3 billion (US$387 million).

The stock, however, failed to live up to the 105 per cent jump achieved on Monday in the so-called grey market trading before their formal debut.

Nongfu Spring achieved a record-breaking IPO in Hong Kong after it locked up as much as HK$677 billion - about a third of Hong Kong's daily cash in circulation - in capital from enthusiastic small investors. Overall, the retail tranche of its offering was overbought 1,147 times.

The listing has added about HK$347 billion in paper wealth to 65-year-old Zhong's wealth, based on the current price of Nongfu's shares. The billionaire holds a 84 per cent stake in the company.

Zhong is also the biggest shareholder of Beijing Wantai, a maker of Covid-19 test kits that went public in Shanghai in April. His 75 per cent stake in that company was valued at 64 billion yuan (US$9.4 billion) based on Monday's closing price.

When the stakes in both companies are combined, Zhong's wealth stands at about US$54.2 billion. That puts him ahead of Jack Ma, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post. Ma is estimated by Forbes to be worth US$51.4 billion. Zhong is, however, behind Pony Ma Huateng, the chairman of internet giant Tencent Holdings, whose net worth is US$57.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Nongfu Spring has raised HK$8.35 billion in IPO proceeds.

