Chinese Banks Brace For Cost Of National Service To Shore Up Economy As Debt Reprieve, Soured Loans Erode Earnings

Lenders have been asked to sacrifice profits, extend debt reprieve to businesses, and hire new graduates to ease unemployment Banks are expected to report weaker second-quarter earnings due to the lingering effects of coronavirus as bad loans accumulate

China has been galvanising its companies to perform national service to help shore up the pandemic-ravaged economy from a historic slump. The cost to the nation's biggest lenders may be the largest profit pullback since the global financial crisis.

The banking regulator has tried to manage the impending shock by disclosing the big-picture decline of less than 10 per cent industry-wide, and 12 per cent on average for the nation's six biggest lenders. Reports published by HSBC and Standard Chartered, for example, suggest more pain is in store.

The first-half earnings reports, starting from August 28, will showcase the extent of damage to each Chinese banking group as bad loans reached the highest in a decade. State-mandated forbearance measures to help small businesses weather the crisis, could have also undermined their profitability.

"I wouldn't be surprised if some of the banks' net profit declined by as much as 20 per cent in the second quarter" versus a 4-5 per cent growth rate in the first, said Terry Sun, a banking analyst at CMB International Securities. "We believe Chinese banks could be kitchen-sinking amid Covid-19 shock" or front-loading the bad news at the earliest chance, he added.

Chinese banks' net profits fell 24 per cent during the second quarter compared with a year earlier, the commission said earlier this month.

Cindy Wang, an analyst at DBS Bank based in Hong Kong said banks would typically choose to delay loan loss provisions until the fourth quarter. But the pandemic has changed the balance of things.

"The lower-than-expected profitability was primarily caused by banks' taking a more conservative approach towards recognising and making provision for loan losses in the second quarter, as Covid-19 has caused more borrowers to fall behind their loans," she added.

The central government in June called on banks to sacrifice as much as 1.5 trillion yuan (US$212 billion) in profits this year to finance cheap loans, trim fees, defer loan repayments and grant more unsecured credit lines to help businesses survive the downturn.

The move came after the central bank and the commission notified banks in the same month to extend the grace period of loan repayments by nine months to the end of March 2021 to help ease the credit crunch among small businesses.

Next, some of the nation's biggest lenders are joining state-owned enterprises in ramping up their recruitment of fresh graduates as a record number enter an already depressed labour market. China's urban unemployment rate stood eased to 5.7 per cent in June from a peak of 6.2 per cent in February.

These concessions are expected to erode banks' net interest margin, which stood at 2.09 per cent at the end of June. The margin has been narrowing from 2.2 per cent in December 2019.

While China's gross domestic product has recovered somewhat from the historic slump of 6.8 per cent in the first quarter, the economy has continued to suffer from the ill effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

Non-performing loans (NPL) in the banking sector rose to a 10-year high of 1.94 per cent of outstanding loans at the end of June, versus 1.91 per cent on March 31. The banking sector's combined bad loans have been rising for six straight quarters to reach 2.7 trillion yuan.

State-controlled commercial banks including Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Postal Savings Bank of China are likely to report higher loan loss provisioning, analysts said.

"Due to the impact of the coronavirus on China's economy earlier this year, we still forecast that the NPL ratio will trend higher for the rest of this year," said Wang of DBS. "For the full year it could rise to 2 per cent."

