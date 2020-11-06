China Vice-premier Urges Hong Kong To Seize Opportunities From Nation's Advance In Carrie Lam Meeting

State leader in charge of Hong Kong affairs calls on city to harness its strengths and reap benefits of national development during Beijing meeting with Lam Lam travelled to Chinese capital on Tuesday for policy talks designed to yield tangible measures to kick-start Hong Kong's economy

Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng has urged Hong Kong to harness its strengths and seize the opportunities offered by the country's development as he offered fresh backing to the city leader during their meeting in Beijing.

The state leader in charge of Hong Kong affairs also said in his Friday morning sit-down with Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor that the central government "fully acknowledged" the work she had done and would continue to "firmly support" her and the city's administration.

"Hong Kong also needs to [think of] how to better grasp the country's development, and during this process, give full play to Hong Kong's strengths, find better orientation, so that Hong Kong can become better," the vice-premier told the meeting.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Han said there were encouraging signs from talks held between Lam and state officials in Beijing this week to forge concrete plans for reviving Hong Kong's coronavirus-hit economy.

Referring to the "strong support" those central government agencies had offered Lam's administration, he said: "In many aspects [of policy], they put forward lots of good policies, pieces of advice and work solutions.

"This fully demonstrates that the central government ... will support whatever is beneficial to Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, the improvement of the people's livelihood and well-being, as well as the city's better integration into the nation's development and the Greater Bay Area plans."

The meeting followed last month's fifth plenum, a Communist Party conclave charting the nation's economic and political course for the next five years. In a communique released afterwards, the leadership pledged to ensure the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau, as Beijing implemented its 14th five-year plan.

Under the party recommendations revealed on Tuesday for the central government drafting of that 2021-2025 plan, which includes targets to be achieved by 2035, Beijing would support both cities in reinforcing their competitive advantages towards becoming a global technology hub.

The proposals also vowed to stop external forces meddling in Hong Kong or Macau affairs as part of a strategy to strengthen national identity and patriotism there over the next five years.

Han on Friday said that central authorities would draft and finalise the country's 14th five-year plan based on the fifth plenum's recommendations, adding it would be implemented after its endorsement at next year's annual session of the National People's Congress.

On the chief executive's performance this year, Han said: "Under the central government's firm leadership, we can say that Lam has led the [city's] government in overcoming all kinds of difficulties, taking various challenges head-on."

Speaking directly to Lam, he added: "In epidemic control, alleviating people's hardship, reviving the economy, implementing the national security law, and safeguarding Hong Kong's stability, you have been proactive, and have had significant achievements. The central government fully acknowledges your government's work.

"The central government has been consistent in firmly supporting chief executive Lam, and the [city's] government in governing in accordance with the law."

Han, the seventh most senior official in China, oversees the Greater Bay Area plan - a scheme that seeks to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong cities into a finance and technology hub. He is also head of the Communist Party's Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs.

The meeting was held in Beijing after Lam visited several government departments in the capital. Photo: Handout

In response, Lam told Han she was visiting Beijing with five of her ministers - the health, transport, technology, financial services and mainland affairs chiefs - on the basis that the city needed to integrate with China's development in a wide range of policy areas.

Thanking Beijing's support of Hong Kong, she added: "We did not only develop the city as an international financial, trading and shipping hub under the 13th five-year plan, but technology innovation has gained importance too."

As well as the five Hong Kong ministers, the Beijing officials attending the meeting included: Ding Xuedong, deputy secretary general of the State Council; Xia Baolong, director of the State's Council's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, Xia's deputies Zhang Xiaoming, Huang Liuquan and Luo Huining, who is also director of Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday and Thursday this week, the Hong Kong delegation held talks with China's agencies for technology, commerce, aviation, health, development and securities regulation. It is expected the talks will yield economy-lifting measures for Lam to reveal at her delayed policy address, scheduled for later this month.

After a press briefing on Friday afternoon, Lam's delegation is set to travel to Guangzhou for meetings with the leaders of Guangdong province and Shenzhen on Saturday.

Lau Siu-kai, vice-president of the semi-official think tank, the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said Han obviously "was not so satisfied" with the city's contribution to national development.

"When Han mentioned that Hong Kong should better grasp the opportunities, he means that obviously the city is not doing well," Lau said.

"But Han may not realise that many Hongkongers are still resistant to being part of China, in which some still believe in separatism."

He urged the Hong Kong government to spend more time building consensus and mobilising sectors to engage in the developments, especially in the Greater Bay Area.

Han and Lam last met on June 3, when the chief executive travelled to Beijing with the city's justice, security and police chiefs to discuss the central government's plan to impose a national security law on Hong Kong.

The legislation, which took effect on June 30, criminalises acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.