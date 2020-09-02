China Suspends Barley Imports From Australia's Largest Grain Firm CBH Group In Latest Move In Trade Conflict

The China Customs Administration detected pests in a recent shipment, and has also suspended CBH Group's import registration China imposed anti-dumping duties on Australian barley in May, and this month began a dual investigation into wine imports

China has suspended barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter, CBH Group, after it detected pests in a recent shipment, in a further escalation of bilateral tensions between the two countries that show no signs of easing.

China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) said it also revoked CBH Group's import registration.

"The urges urged Australian authorities to improve their supervision of grain exports to ensure they meet Chinese import requirements," it said in a statement.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

CBH Group confirmed it was advised by the Australian Government of the move on Tuesday after China's customs agency confirmed the details a day earlier.

CBH has not found any evidence to support these claims

CBH Group

"In recent months, CBH was advised by the Australian Government that GACC had notified them that several CBH barley cargoes, that had already been discharged in China, did not meet phytosanitary requirements," CBH Group said in a statement.

"CBH has not found any evidence to support these claims. The cargoes were all retested and it was confirmed that all cargoes met Australian Government phytosanitary export requirements.

"CBH is therefore extremely disappointed the suspension has been put in place and will continue to work with the Australian Government to challenge the suspension."

Phytosanitary certificates are issued to indicate that consignments of plants, plant products or other regulated articles meet specified import requirements.

Why has the China-Australia relationship deteriorated into what some are calling 'trade war 2.0'?

While the new development raises questions whether China's move is further retaliation against Australia's push for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, CBH has a history of shipping contaminated grain exports to China.

Data from China customs showed that three times last year - in May, June and September, CBH oatmeal exports of over 500,000kg were found to have pest contamination.

Food imports into China are subject to very tough regulations and it is not uncommon for some goods to fail compliance checks.

China suspended imports of Canadian canola last year after finding pests in shipments, a move widely seen as retaliation for Canada's cooperation with efforts by the United States to extradite Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou for alleged violations of US sanctions on Iran.

The suspension of CBH imports is the latest in a series of Chinese trade moves against Australia in recent months.

China suspended beef imports from four Australian abattoirs in May due to improper labelling. The four slaughterhouses had repeated labelling errors for over a year before their suspensions.

It also imposed anti-dumping duties on Australian barley in May, and recently commenced dual anti-dumping and countervailing investigations into Australian wine imports.

China has recently been focusing on tighter measures on food security, and during the National People's Congress in May, the government emphasised the importance of focusing on six areas to ensure "stability" including job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains and the primary-level governments efficiency.

More to follow

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.