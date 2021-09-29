China Sending 'clear Message' With Quantitative Easing Warning As US Prepares To Raise Debt Ceiling

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell are urging senators to approve a higher federal debt limit ahead of next month's deadline But People's Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang remains clear that China must maintain the prudent stance it adopted last summer

China has sent a "clear message" over its disapproval of expansionary monetary policies, especially the asset purchases widely favoured in major Western countries to combat the impact of the coronavirus, following comments by the head of its central bank.

"China currently doesn't need to conduct asset purchases," Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), wrote in a 5,800-word article in the September issue of Financial Research on Tuesday.

"Conditions allow this because the country's potential economic growth potential is expected to stay between 5 and 6 per cent, and the yield curve can be maintained at a normal upward slope."

In the United States, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell have urged senators to approve a higher federal debt limit ahead of next month's deadline, warning a "disastrous" default could induce a financial crisis.

China won't have quantitative easing, despite the recent China Evergrande debt crisis that has fuelled such speculation overseas and the fact fourth quarter growth may slow amid other factors, including the power restrictions

Domestically in China, the call for monetary easing has resurfaced due to the emergence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is still haunting the southern coastal city of Xiamen and the northeastern city of Harbin, as well as rising commodity prices and the nationwide power cuts that are hitting industrial production.

"The message is clear that China won't have quantitative easing, despite the recent China Evergrande debt crisis that has fuelled such speculation overseas and the fact fourth quarter growth may slow amid other factors, including the power restrictions," said Raymond Yeung, chief Greater China economist at ANZ Bank.

"Meanwhile, it indicates no intention to adjust interest rates, but will be flexible in managing market liquidity."

The world's second-largest economy quickly returned to a prudent stance last year after pumping 9 trillion yuan (US$1.39 trillion) worth of liquidity into the financial system to help offset the impact of the coronavirus.

China's central bank also recently added 300 billion yuan (US$46.4 billion) of new relending quota, but the headline medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate has been kept unchanged for 18 months.

"Asset purchase is not a conventional monetary policy tool, but a choice that is forced to combat market problems," Yi added.

Compared with the US Federal Reserve, whose balance sheet has doubled over the past 18 months, the PBOC saw its fall by 939.5 billion yuan in July and by another 101.4 billion yuan in August.

"The long-term deployment of asset purchases could harm market functions, promote fiscal monetisation and damage the reputation of central banks. Also, the blurring of the boundary between tackling market failures and monetary policy could trigger moral hazards," said Yi, who was appointed as PBOC governor in March 2018.

Without specifically naming a country, Yi said central bank intervention should be aimed at helping the market, rather than replacing it, while such measures should be taken ahead of market reactions to stabilise investor sentiment and prevent a further deterioration.

[Central banks] should reduce the asset purchase size and shorten the period for implementing such tools as soon as possible, aligning their scale to the level of market failure

"[Central banks] should reduce the asset purchase size and shorten the period for implementing such tools as soon as possible, aligning their scale to the level of market failure," he argued.

The US Federal Reserve last week hinted that the tapering of its US$120 billion monthly bond purchases could start in the coming months.

Beijing previously complained about the side effects of Western monetary easing, including rising commodity inflation, and has been preparing for external shocks that could threaten its capital flows and yuan exchange rate.

Yi said that the central bank will improve the interest rate corridor based on open market operations and MLF rates, and facilitate the reform of transmission mechanisms to lower actual lending rates.

He also said that the current 1.5 per cent deposit rate, a benchmark that has been unchanged since 2015, is at the ideal level.

On Wednesday, China's central bank injected liquidity into the financial system for a ninth day in the longest run since December as it sought to meet a surge in seasonal demand for cash.

The PBOC pumped in 100 billion yuan (US$15.5 billion) of cash with 14-day reverse repurchase agreements, resulting in a net injection of 40 billion yuan. The move may also have been aimed at calming jitters fuelled by China Evergrande debt crisis.

China's policymakers are taking steps to ensure there's sufficient liquidity ahead of regulatory checks at the end of the third quarter and the week-long "golden week" holiday at the start of October.

Speculation is also building that the PBOC may deliver another cut in the reserve requirement ratio to prop up the economy and maintain ample cash in the system.

The central bank has added a total net 750 billion yuan via open market operations since September.

