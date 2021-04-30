China's Economic Sentiment Down More Than Expected In April As Growth Cools

China's non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) - a gauge of sentiment in the service and construction sectors - fell to 54.9 in April from 56.3 in March The official manufacturing PMI - a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world's second-largest economy - fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March

China's manufacturing and non-manufacturing sentiment fell short of expectations in April, indicating a cooling in economic activity in the first month of the second quarter.

China's official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) - a gauge of sentiment in the service and construction sectors - fell to 54.9 in April from 56.3 in March, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday. The reading was below the median prediction of a slight fall to 56.1 in a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

The official manufacturing PMI - a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world's second-largest economy - fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March. The result was below expectations, with analysts having predicted a slight drop to 51.8.

A reading above 50 indicates growth in sector activity, while a reading below the mark represents contraction. The higher the reading above 50, the faster the pace of expansion.

The official composite PMI - a combination of the manufacturing and non-manufacturing indices - fell to 53.8 in April from 55.3 in March.

Within the official non-manufacturing index, service sector sentiment fell to 54.4 in April from 55.2 in March, while construction sector morale fell to 57.4 from 62.3. The employment also fell to 48.7 in April from 49.7 in March.

Within the official manufacturing index, the new order subindex fell to 52.0 in April from 53.6 in March, while the new export orders subindex fell to 50.4 from 51.2. The employment subindex, meanwhile, declined to 49.6 from 50.1 to fall back into contraction territory.

Surveyed companies said that the problems such as chip shortage, clogged international logistics, container shortage and rising freight rates were still serious

Zhao Qinghe

"Surveyed companies said that the problems such as chip shortage, clogged international logistics, container shortage and rising freight rates were still serious," said senior NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe.

"The hi-tech manufacturing suppliers' delivery time index has been below 44 for three months, the raw material procurement cycle has continued to extend, and the normal production activities have been affected to some extent.

"The manufacturing PMI in April continued to expand on top of the obvious rebound in the previous month, the intensity was weakened, but it was still higher than the level of the same period in 2019 and 2020, and the manufacturing industry maintained steady growth.

"The non-manufacturing sector still showed rapid expansion, but the pace has slowed down. Thanks to the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday and the [coronavirus] outbreak prevention progress, the consumer market of service sector gained further recovery recently."

April's Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI - which largely measures sentiment among smaller, mostly private firms - was also released on Friday, with the indicator rising from an 11-month low of 50.6 in March to 51.9 in April. This signalled the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since December 2020, albeit one that was modest overall.

"The reading was the highest this year, indicating an accelerated recovery of manufacturing activity," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at the Caixin Insight Group.

"Manufacturing demand and supply expanded significantly in April. Overseas demand remained solid and the job market recovered. Manufacturing growth remained strong as the post-epidemic economic recovery kept its momentum.

"Manufacturers stayed confident about the economic recovery and keeping Covid-19 under control as the gauge for future output expectations was still higher than the long-term average. In the future, the focus will be on inflation as the price gauges have maintained an upward trend for several months."

Rising raw material prices and imported inflation are expected to limit policy choices and become a major obstacle to the sustained economic recovery

Wang Zhe

Both output and new orders increased at the fastest pace this year, the survey showed, while overseas demand improved. Manufacturers also increased their staffing levels for the first time in five months.

But the private survey showed factories reported a sharp increase in input costs, which surged at their fastest clip since 2017. Some pressure was passed onto customers as output prices continued to rise, although at a slower pace than the month before.

"Raw material prices kept pushing up manufacturers' costs. The prices of industrial metals - especially steel - and chemical raw materials continued to surge," added Wang.

"Rising raw material prices and imported inflation are expected to limit policy choices and become a major obstacle to the sustained economic recovery."

The latest survey data is consistent with our view that, with the economy already above its pre-virus trend and the policy stance less supportive, growth momentum will wane this year

Julian Evans-Pritchard

The Caixin services PMI data is expected to be released on Tuesday, completing the outlook for China's economy at the start of the second quarter.

"The latest survey data is consistent with our view that, with the economy already above its pre-virus trend and the policy stance less supportive, growth momentum will wane this year," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

"The key remaining prop is the export sector, but demand for Chinese consumer goods is likely to fall back over the coming quarters as vaccine roll-outs allow global consumption patterns to return closer to normal."

