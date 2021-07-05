China Launches Cybersecurity Review Into More Newly-listed Firms Following Action Against Didi Chuxing

Latest move focuses on truck-hailing and online recruitment firms that were recently listed in the US Move comes hours after the powerful cyberspace administration agency ordered Didi Chuxing off the nation's app stores

China's powerful internet watchdog launched new cybersecurity reviews on three more Chinese technology companies on Monday, including newly-listed truck-hailing service providers and an online recruitment app, hours after an action against ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it is targeting Yunmanman and Huochebang, dubbed China's "Uber for trucks," and an online recruiting platform known as Boss Zhipin, to prevent data security risks and to protect national security.

Full Truck Alliance, the result of a merger between Yunmanman and Huochebang in 2017, raised US$1.6 billion while Beijing-based Kanzhun, the company behind Boss Zhipin, went public in an IPO that raised US$912 million. Didi Chuxing collected US$4.44 billion in its blockbuster offering. All three firms were listed in the US last month.

In similar wordings to its Didi probe, the administrator ordered the three companies to stop registering new users. It cited the National Security Law, the Cybersecurity Law and the Measures for Cybersecurity Review for the action, but did not mention any specific clauses that the three apps had supposedly violated.

