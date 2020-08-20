China Keeps Loan Rate Steady For Fourth Straight Month

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent Most new and outstanding loans are based on the LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages

China as expected kept its benchmark lending rate steady for the fourth straight month on Thursday.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent.

Most new and outstanding loans are based on the LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

It seems that policymakers see little need to engineer a further decline in bank lending rates given the relatively rapid economic recovery and the continued prop from loose fiscal policy, which is set to drive a further improvement in activity in the coming months

Julian Evans-Pritchard

"The lack of a cut is not surprising since the [People's Bank of China (PBOC)] had not lowered the rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) this month as it did ahead of the past three cuts," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

"This would have been the most straightforward way for the PBOC to push down the LPR, which is set as a spread above the MLF rate. What's more, the PBOC has also allowed market interbank rates to increase in recent weeks, which will have made banks more reluctant to lower their lending rates.

"It seems that policymakers see little need to engineer a further decline in bank lending rates given the relatively rapid economic recovery and the continued prop from loose fiscal policy, which is set to drive a further improvement in activity in the coming months.

"Instead, their focus has shifted back to the build-up of financial risks, which Guo Shuqing, head of the banking regulator, recently warned could be exacerbated by loose monetary policy. As such, we think the next move in the LPR will be an increase, though probably not until next year once the economy has fully recovered and returned to its pre-virus growth path."

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.