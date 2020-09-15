China Evergrande Electric-car Unit To Raise US$516 Million From At Least Six Investors Such As Tencent, Didi Chuxing

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group will sell as many as 176.6 million shares in a private placement Shares will account for about 2 per cent of company's enlarged capital

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group plans to raise HK$3.99 billion (US$516.1 million) by selling new shares to a group of investors that includes Tencent Holdings and Didi Chuxing.

The electric-car manufacturing unit of property developer China Evergrande Group seeks to sell as many as 176.6 million shares to at least six investors in a private placement, Evergrande New Energy Vehicle said in a statement to the Hong Kong exchange. The other buyers included Sequoia Capital and Yunfeng Capital, the unit said.

The placement shares will be offered at HK$22.65, representing an about 20 per cent discount on the company's closing price on Monday, and an 18 per cent discount on its average price over the past few trading days, the statement said.

These shares will account for about 2 per cent of China Evergrande New Energy's enlarged share capital, and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, according to the statement, which did give further details.

Shares of China Evergrande New Energy were unchanged at HK$28.30 on Monday, but

tumbled by as much as 15 per cent to HK$24 in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The stock has surged 264 per cent this year, after the company was renamed from China Evergrande Health Industry Group to focus on its electric-car business. A recovery in China's automobiles market, the world's biggest, from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic has also fuelled the upsurge.

