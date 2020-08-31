China Doubles Down On Australia Trade Dispute With Further Probe Into Wine Subsidies

China's Ministry of Commerce will initiate an investigation into wine subsidies after receiving a complaint from the Wine Industry Association of China Two weeks ago, China announced an anti-dumping investigation looking at wines being sold in China at prices less than in Australia

China has escalated further its trade dispute with Australia by initiating a second investigation into Australian wines in less than a month, this time focusing on subsidised products.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) said it will initiate an investigation into whether to levy countervailing duties against Australian wines for the alleged subsidies they enjoy after receiving a formal complaint from the Wine Industry Association of China on behalf of the domestic wine industry last month.

The application alleged the Australian government offered 40 wine subsidy programmes that allowed producers to offer cheap Australian wines that unfairly compete with Chinese products, although Mofcom opted to only proceed with investigations into 37 subsidies.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

This is separate to the anti-dumping investigation announced two weeks ago, which will look at allegations that Australian wines are being sold in China at prices that are less than those down under.

Why has the China-Australia relationship deteriorated into what some are calling 'trade war 2.0'?

The countervailing investigation could result in duties being imposed on Australian wine imported into China to offset the alleged subsidies offered to Australian producers.

Mofcom said the investigation, like the first anti-dumping investigation, would look at imported wines in containers of two litres or less.

It said it had already conducted preliminary discussions with the Australian government on the inquiry and held consultations with Canberra on Thursday.

The latest development adds to a series of trade disputes and bilateral tensions between the two countries since April, when Australia led the call for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

China first imposed an anti-dumping duty on Australian barley and suspended beef imports from four Australian abattoirs with a history of product labelling issues.

More to follow

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.