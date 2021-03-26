China-Australia Relations: Beijing Officially Slaps Duties On Australian Wine After Concluding Anti-dumping Probe

Anti-dumping duties of between 116.2 per cent and 218.4 per cent will be imposed on Australian wines in containers of two litres or less The duties - higher than temporary tariffs in November last year - will be applied for five years from March 28

China has officially slapped anti-dumping duties of between 116.2 per cent and 218.4 per cent on Australian wines in containers of two litres or less after concluding investigations on Friday.

The decision is a blow to the Australian wine industry already reeling from temporary duties imposed in late November, a move that completely stopped the trade of Australian wine to China.

The duties - higher than the preliminary tariffs - will be applied for five years from Sunday, after the Chinese commerce ministry reiterated a decision made in November that the domestic wine industry had been hurt by the dumping of cheap Australian wine.

"China's domestic wine industry has suffered material damage, and there is a causal relationship between the dumping and subsidies and the material damage," the ministry said in a press release.

"The Ministry of Commerce conducted investigations in strict accordance with relevant Chinese laws and regulations and [World Trade Organisation] rules, and made the above-mentioned final ruling."

Earlier duties ranged between 107.1 per cent to 212.1 per cent.

The ministry also levied additional anti-subsidy duties of between 6.3 per cent to 6.4 per cent, but said it would not be collecting them to prevent double taxation.

China commenced investigations in August last year amid a protracted trade and political conflict between the two countries that has also led to bans on various commodities, including coal, barley and lobsters.

The decision comes as Australia's trade department said exports to China, aside from iron ore, had suffered heavily since the spat started.

In a senate hearing on Thursday, the trade department told the Australian government wine exports had tanked.

Exports to China had fallen to less than a million dollars in January.

Before the conflict, China imported nearly 40 per cent of Australia's wine exports worth around A$1 billion (US$759.1 billion) a year.

