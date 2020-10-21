Cathay Pacific To Eliminate 8,500 Job Posts In HK$2.2 Billion Restructuring, 5,300 Redundancies In Hong Kong

About a quarter of positions across the group to be abolished, with 5,300 Hong Kong redundancies Financial secretary backs Cathay's response to 'life-or-death issue', CEO apologises for 'heart-wrenching' move, which includes closing Cathay Dragon

Key points:

Cathay Pacific to axe 8,500 posts: 5,900 staff made redundant worldwide, 5,300 jobs lost in Hong Kong, 2,600 unfilled roles eliminated

Cathay Dragon brand to stop operating with immediate effect

Restructuring to cost HK$2.2 billion, while HK$2 billion monthly cash burn reduced by HK$500 million per month via job cuts, airline closure

Hong Kong-based cabin and cockpit crew asked to sign new, cheaper contracts

Cathay Pacific Airways will eliminate 8,500 job posts, making 5,900 staff redundant, and shut one of its regional airlines with immediate effect under a global HK$2.2 billion (US$284 million) restructuring to cope with the pandemic fallout, the company revealed on Wednesday.

Unveiling the largest jobs cut in its history, Hong Kong's flag carrier said 5,300 city-based and 600 overseas employees would be made redundant "in the coming weeks", while 2,600 unfilled posts would be abolished.

Confirming Tuesday's exclusive report in the Post, the airline said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday that Cathay Dragon would "cease its operations with effect from today" and seek regulatory approval for most of the regional carrier's routes to be absorbed and operated by Cathay Pacific and budget sister unit HK Express.

This is a heart-wrenching decision to have to make, for which I am truly sorry

Cathay CEO Augustus Tang

Of the group's 35,000 headcount, 24 per cent of roles would be eliminated, the company said, which would reduce its workforce to a level last seen in 2007.

A source said the true figure was 17 per cent once the company's recruitment freeze and voluntary retirement scheme were taken into account.

Hong Kong-based cabin and cockpit crew would be asked to sign new cost-saving contracts, the company also said.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a 99 per cent collapse in Cathay Pacific's daily passenger volume. Most of its planes are grounded in response to border closures and quarantine rules.

In an internal memo, Cathay CEO Augustus Tang Kin-wing told its 35,000 staff: "We have taken every possible action to avoid job losses up to this point ... Unfortunately, we will not survive without further measures."

He said the "hard truth" was that the airline needed to fundamentally restructure "to secure our future", adding: "This is a heart-wrenching decision to have to make, for which I am truly sorry."

Hong Kong's finance chief Paul Chan Mo-po, whose department led a HK$39 billion bailout of Cathay, said the restructuring was key to the company's survival.

"As Hong Kong's most important local airline ... if this life-or-death issue is not properly addressed, the situation would harm Hong Kong's international aviation hub status and development in the region, and adversely impact other local economic activities to the detriment of the overall interests of Hong Kong," he said in a statement.

The government also said it required Cathay to avoid deep cuts to ensure it was in a strong position once the pandemic was over, and to "provide impetus for the relaunch of the local aviation industry as well as Hong Kong's overall economy."

As part of its cash-saving efforts, Cathay Pacific would scrap salary increases in 2021, not pay a discretionary bonus this year, and extend its unpaid leave scheme for non-flying staff to cover the first half of next year.

Thousands of Hong Kong jobs are being axed under the restructuring announced on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang

Individual members of staff would learn their fate from Wednesday in a process lasting weeks, the airline's human resources chief Patricia Hwang told employees.

The firm racked up a record HK$9.87 billion net loss in the first six months of this year and continues to burn through as much as HK$2 billion a month. The job cuts would reduce the airline's cash burn by HK$500 million a month by 2021.

Cathay Pacific obtained a HK$39 billion bailout in June, with the Hong Kong government contributing HK$27.3 billion to a rescue package to prevent its collapse.

Responding to the airline's decision, Carlson Tong Ka-shing, one of two government observers added to the airline's board to oversee the investment of public money, told the Post in a statement: "Our role as designated by the financial secretary is to safeguard the government and therefore the taxpayers' investment but at the same time taking into account the group's social responsibilities.

"We are well aware of our role and responsibilities and have constantly reminded Cathay management of the need to minimise the negative impact of the restructure plan to its employees and the society whilst ensuring the future financial sustainability of the group."

The International Air Transport Association, which represents the global airline industry, forecast earlier this year that a recovery in air traffic to pre-coronavirus crisis levels would take until 2024 .

A source involved in the decision making said reductions were based on the IATA prediction. "But the future is more crystal ball gazing and probably an optimistic projection since it all depends on an effective vaccine and its distribution."

Cathay Pacific on Monday said it would operate at less than half capacity throughout 2021 compared with pre-health crisis levels, underscoring the slow pace of recovery.

The airline's assumptions, which hinge on an effective Covid-19 vaccine by next summer, expects global air traffic to climb to 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels by the end of 2021.

Most of Cathay's planes are grounded for the pandemic, which has devastated the global travel industry. Photo: Sam Tsang

Cathay Pacific is the group's largest airline, with 132 passenger planes serving long-haul routes and key Asian cities.

Cathay Dragon has 48 aircraft primarily flying to mainland China and other regional destinations. HK Express has 24 aircraft and mostly flies to Asian destinations other than the mainland.

Shares in Cathay Pacific jumped 3.5 per cent on the opening of the stock market following the job cuts announcement. However, the airline's stock has fallen 43 per cent since the start of the year.

The scale of the redundancies is smaller than Singapore Airlines' 20 per cent and the 30 per cent for Qantas. Jeffries analyst Andrew Lee said the restructuring details were "broadly in line with expectations".

Luya You, transport analyst at Bocom International, said the staff cuts and savings would help ease the airline's monthly cash burn, lengthening the lifespan of its cash reserves.

"These cuts may not be enough if the market situation does not recover as quickly as they expect [recovery by second half of 2021], which is very likely," You said. "With HK$500 million shaved off their monthly HK$1.5 billion to HK$2 billion cash burn, we expect their present liquidity to last until early 2022."

Pilots were told that they would be made redundant on a "last in, first out" basis, meaning young cockpit crew, typically Hongkongers, would most likely lose their jobs. Remaining pilots will be asked to sign new contracts up to two-thirds cheaper than their existing ones.

Aircrew would receive a soft landing if they signed within a week, allowing them to retain their existing terms for two years. Those who refused would have their contracts terminated, rather than being made redundant.

