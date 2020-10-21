Cathay Pacific Shares Jump After Hong Kong's Flag Carrier Announces Sweeping Overhaul That Will Eliminate 8,500 Jobs

Analysts expect the restructuring to help the carrier stay afloat for the time being, but outlook depends on resumption of air travel Daiwa raises price target by 19.4 per cent, while Jefferies maintains 'hold' rating

Cathay Pacific Airways jumped on Wednesday after it announced a HK$2.2 billion (US$284 million) restructuring that will see the biggest job cuts in its history and the closure of the Cathay Dragon brand.

The shares of Hong Kong's flagship carrier advanced as much as 6.5 per cent to HK$6.09 in the morning session, before trading 4 per cent higher at HK$5.95 at the start of the afternoon session. They are, however, still 32.5 per cent lower than the year's high of HK$9.025 reached on January 22, a day before China imposed a sweeping lockdown in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak on the mainland, to curb the virus' spread.

Cathay said in its filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange before the market open that it will eliminate 8,500 jobs, making a total of 5,300 staff redundant in Hong Kong and close Cathay Dragon Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary, with immediate effect, in line with an exclusive report by the South China Morning Post on Tuesday.

Despite implementing various cost saving measures "the company's cash losses remain at HK$1.5 to 2 billion per month," Cathay said in the filing. "It's expected that the Restructuring … will lead to a reduction of approximately HK$500 million in monthly cash outlay by the Group in 2021."

The carrier's restructuring comes as the global aviation industry bears the brunt of Covid-19, which led to the grounding of more than 90 per cent of the global airline fleet earlier this year. The International Air Transport Association expects the airline industry to lose US$77 billion in the second half of 2020, or some US$300,000 per minute.

"The Hong Kong government's travel bubble scheme and upcoming cost restructure programme should support sentiment and profitability of Cathay Pacific," Kelvin Lau, equity analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong said in a recent report. He added that the restructuring will help Cathay maintain a lean cost restructure in the next two to three years.

Daiwa raised Cathay's target price by 19.4 per cent to HK$6.9, noting its share price has limited downside as it has lagged behind Chinese carriers by over 15 per cent and the Hang Seng Index by 30 per cent year to date.

Investment bank Jefferies, meanwhile, maintained its "hold" rating on Cathay, with a target price of HK$5.72.

"We believe this [restructuring] removes a key overhang for Cathay Pacific but earnings recovery depends on opening of Air Travel Bubble [whose timing is unknown]," it said in a report on Tuesday.

