Cathay Dragon Staff To Bear Brunt Of Job Cuts, As Boss Says Focus Must Be On 'world-leading' Cathay Pacific

Regional carrier closed with immediate effect on Wednesday Cathay Pacific Airways chairman calls decision 'heart wrenching'

Cathay Dragon staff will bear the brunt of the swingeing job cuts announced by its parent company, Cathay Pacific Airways boss Patrick Healy said on Wednesday.

The airline earlier announced it would axe 5,900 jobs, with 5,300 of those going in Hong Kong, and close Cathay Dragon, its regional airline, with immediate effect.

Healy said the carrier was being sacrificed so the company could focus on Cathay Pacific, and its budget airline, HK Express.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

"Cathay Dragon accounts for a large proportion of the job losses," said Healy, speaking at a virtual press conference. "We must focus on a single world-leading travel brand in Cathay Pacific … and a single low-cost leisure brand in HK Express."

Healy said the decision to part ways with "with such a large number of our outstanding colleagues is heart wrenching".

Earlier on Wednesday, the airline announced it would close 8,500 job posts resulting in nearly 6,000 redundancies worldwide.

Cathay Pacific secured a HK$39 billion bailout in June, with a HK$27.3 billion injection from the Hong Kong government preventing its collapse amid the turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

More to follow ...

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.