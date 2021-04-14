ByteDance Raises Stock-option Offer For Employees Amid Talk Of Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

Valuation of the Chinese owner of TikTok has surged over the past 12 months The Beijing-based start-up, currently the world's highest-valued unicorn, has reportedly set in motion a Hong Kong IPO

ByteDance, owner of the popular short video-sharing platform TikTok, has rolled out a new stock-option plan, which lets employees trade their bonuses for company stock at US$126 per share, according to two people with knowledge of the offer.

The price represents a discount of roughly 30 per cent from the offer of US$180 under a share-buy-back plan offered to resigning employees last month, which put the valuation of ByteDance at US$270 million, the South China Morning Post reported earlier this month.

The valuation of the Beijing-based online entertainment start-up has drawn increasing interest amid reports that it is planning an initial public offering.

People walk past a logo of ByteDance at its office in Beijing on China July 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters

In February, the Post reported that ByteDance was mulling a US listing for Douyin, the Chinese sibling app of TikTok, and last month, Reuters reported that the company was in talks over a possible debut for Douyin in New York or Hong Kong.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The latest stock-option price for employees more than doubles the offer of nearly US$50 last year, reflecting a jump in the company's valuation in the past 12 months, according to one of the two sources and a third source. In 2019, the price was US$44, according to Chinese media 36Kr.

The hefty rise mirrors the private equity market's assessment of the firm, now the world's highest-valued unicorn.

ByteDance's valuation was approaching US$400 billion for new external investors, the Post reported earlier this month - almost tripling its US$140 billion valuation after its series C fundraising in March 2020, according to data from analytics firm CB Insights.

The valuation of ByteDance received a boost after this year's Hong Kong listing of smaller rival Kuaishou.

The market cap of Kuaishou, with about 271 million daily active users on its app, was more than US$140 billion on Wednesday. That fanned expectations that ByteDance, which has 600 million daily active users on Douyin alone and a profit track record, should be priced much higher than Kuaishou.

While the company has never publicly confirmed any IPO plans, it recently hired Chew Shou Zi from smartphone maker Xiaomi to fill its newly created chief financial officer role, signalling a step closer to a possible listing.

Chew oversaw Xiaomi's IPO in Hong Kong in 2018 and before that, he worked at DST Global, where he helped the venture firm invest in ByteDance in 2013.





