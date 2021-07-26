Bright Smart Securities Takes Out Newspaper Ads Calling For Hong Kong Stock Exchange To Stay Open During Typhoons, Heavy Rain

Currently the stock and futures markets close when the Hong Kong Observatory issues a typhoon signal No 8 or a black rainstorm signal The system puts Hong Kong at odds with most major global exchanges and can cost billions of dollars in lost trading annually

One of the largest retail stockbrokers in Hong Kong has taken out advertisements in three Chinese language newspapers urging the local stock market to remain open when bad weather strikes.

By placing full-page ads in Sing Tao Daily, the Hong Kong Economic Times, and a smaller one in the Oriental Daily News on Monday, Bright Smart Securities becomes the first of the city's major brokers to publicly go against the century-old tradition of suspending trading amid severe weather conditions.

Currently the stock and futures markets close when the Hong Kong Observatory issues a typhoon signal No 8, signalling a storm with sustained wind speeds of up to 117 km per hour. Trading also ceases when a black rainstorm signal is issued during downpours exceeding 70 millimetres in an hour.

The system puts Hong Kong at odds with most major global exchanges and can cost billions of dollars in lost trading annually.

"We fully urge Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing to open its markets as usual during the Typhoon No 8 or black rainstorm signals as this would help protect the assets of investors. There is everything to gain and nothing to lose from this," the securities firm said in its advertisements in the Hong Kong-based publications.

When bad weather forces the local exchanges to close while the US and other overseas markets experience a sharp rise or decline, Hong Kong investors are unable to take profit or avoid losses.

Bright Smart said the digital era means customers can trade and transfer funds electronically. As such, the firm's adverts said it supported HKEX chief executive Nicolas Aguzin in exploring ways to keep the market open in all weather conditions.

"People are already used to working from home," Aguzin told a seminar at the Asia Society Hong Kong Center earlier this month. "The first question that I had was, should we leverage everything that we have learnt to find a way to see how we can continue operating?"

Aguzin did not indicate, however, that the exchange was currently planning any changes to trading arrangements. He said he did not want to "put anyone at risk in terms of having to go into the office during a typhoon or a black storm".

In Hong Kong everything from banks and schools to shops and restaurants close when a typhoon or very heavy rain comes along.

Most recently the Hong Kong stock exchange, which has an average daily turnover at HK$188.2 billion (US$24.3 billion), closed for the morning of June 28 when the black rainstorm signal was raised, reopening in the afternoon.

Prior to that, there was no trading at all on October 13, 2020, when the No 8 signal was issued ahead of typhoon Nangka's arrival in Hong Kong.

A Swiss Re study carried out over 15 years until 2017 found the loss of business because of typhoons can cost Hong Kong a staggering HK$4.29 billion per day, taking into account closed offices, restaurants, shops and banks.

"We can all work from home and it makes sense for the stock market to open amid bad weather if we are a global market," said David Friedland, managing director for Asia-Pacific at Interactive Brokers, which operates in Hong Kong. However, the government and the stock exchange would need to digitalise a lot of operations before making such a change, he said.

Mainland China's main stock markets, in Shanghai and Shenzhen, remain open during storms.

In the US, the largest stock market worldwide, trading stops for public safety reasons in the event of severe weather such as heavy snow or storms. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq closed for two consecutive days in October 2012 when Hurricane Sandy struck.

Not everyone is in favour of changing the current system.

"All bank branches close amid storms and heavy rain, which means some clients may not be able to make fund transfers to meet their margin calls," said Christopher Cheung Wah-fung, a Hong Kong lawmaker for the financial services sector, who is also chief executive of local brokerage firm Christfund Securities.

"It is also a concern for the safety of the employees of the brokerage firms to go back to the office during a storm. The market only loses one day of business amid severe bad weather and it is rare that it happens.

"Mr Aguzin may find other ways to achieve more business growth instead of exploring how to make the market open amid bad weather."

