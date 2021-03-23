Bilibili Set To Price Its Hong Kong Listing At HK$808 A Share - Source

The Chinese version of Youtube will likely raise US$2.6 billion from the stock sale, below its initial target of US$2.8 billion Discount in line with recent bumper share sales by US-listed Chinese companies in Hong Kong

Video-sharing platform Bilibili is likely to price its second listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange at HK$808 each, the latest Chinese technology giant to float its shares in the city.

At that level, Bilibili would raise HK$20.2 billion (US$2.6 billion) to plough into broadening its content offerings, slightly below its expected level of US$2.8 billion when it launched the share sale on March 17.

The Chinese version of YouTube is set to price its shares at a 2.65 per cent discount to where its American depositary receipts (ADR) closed on Monday in New York, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. That discount is roughly in line with other bumper stock sales by US-listed Chinese companies in Hong Kong.

Finalising the pricing of its bumper share sale and distributing the new shares to investors are the final steps in a months-long process before it floats on the mainboard in Hong Kong on March 29.

Market shares of video streaming market in 2020

Bilibili is one of the few companies to count both Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding, as shareholders. Tencent owns 12.4 per cent while Alibaba, also the owner of the Post, has a 6.7 per cent stake in the company.

During the firm's digital roadshow, investors quizzed management on how it would hit its target of 400 million monthly average users by 2023; its monetisation model and competition for content creators.

Bilibili's markdown to its closing price in the US is roughly in line with other big secondary listings in Hong Kong over the past 16 months.

Alibaba priced its listing in Hong Kong at HK$176 a share, a 2.9 per cent discount to its closing price in New York; while JD.com discounted its shares by 3.9 per cent. NetEase had one of the tightest discounts at 2 per cent.

The share sale by the Nasdaq-listed online video-sharing platform consists of newly issued shares, 3 per cent of which is reserved for retail investors.

