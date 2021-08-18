As China Evergrande Shores Up Finances, Key Insider Cuts Stakes In Units

Xia Haijun trimmed his stakes in Hong Kong-listed NEV and property management units amid asset-sale plans Billionaire founder Hui Ka-yan is seeking to steady the ship after a 65 per cent stock plunge in his flagship company this year

Billionaire Hui Ka-yan needs all the help he can get to shore up confidence in his beleaguered China Evergrande Group. Instead, insider selling by one of his lieutenants is causing its stock to wobble anew.

Xia Haijun, vice-chairman and chief executive of the Shenzhen-based developer, sold about HK$115.6 million (US$14.8 million) worth of stakes in the group's electric-car making unit and property management arm on August 11, according to stock exchange shareholding data.

He sold 3 million shares in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group at an average price of HK$14.18 each, trimming his stake to 11.65 million shares. He had acquired this block of shares on June 21 at an average price of HK$27.30, according to the data.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Xia also sold 10 million shares in Evergrande Property Services Group on the same day at an average price of HK$7.30 each, paring his ownership to 55.68 million shares. The cost of his stake, held since December last year, was not disclosed.

Xia Haijun, vice-chairman and CEO of China Evergrande Group, during a media briefing in 2016. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Both stocks have since slumped. Shares of the NEV company tumbled 7.8 per cent to HK$11.74 as of 3.30pm local time in Hong Kong, while the property unit climbed 3 per cent to HK$6.61.

While the sum may not be significant, the transactions were interesting taking into account the news during that week. Xia sold his stakes after the stocks made one of their best gains - a three-day rally of 17 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively.

Xia's sales came a day after China Evergrande on August 10 confirmed a Reuters news report that it was talking with unidentified parties to sell its assets, including its interests in the two subsidiaries.

A launch ceremony for the production of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group's electric cars in Tianjin in June 2019. Photo: Handout

The executive, an economist by training, has more than 30 years of experience in property development and corporate management, according to Evergrande's annual report. He takes full charge of daily operations, including financial and capital operation and public affairs.

Founder and chairman Hui Ka-yan is facing a hostile market as he attempts to steady the ship amid concerns about his finances. Unable to borrow, the group has been selling assets to avert a liquidity crunch. Hui also stepped down on Tuesday as chairman of its main onshore unit, Hengda Real Estate Group.

Despite slashing its interest-bearing liabilities by one-third to 570 billion yuan (US$87.9 billion) in June from last year's peak, global credit-rating firms have downgraded its creditworthiness amid concerns about its debt repayment capacity.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.