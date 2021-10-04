Ant Group, Tencent Further Open Up Their Mobile Payment Ecosystems To State-owned UnionPay

Cloud QuickPass, UnionPay's mobile payment service, is getting wider access to the platforms of industry giants Alipay and WeChat Pay This reflects how the country's Big Tech companies are rushing to comply with Beijing's order to open up their 'walled gardens' to competition

China's two largest mobile payments providers, Alipay and WeChat Pay, are further opening up their ecosystems to state-owned UnionPay, the country's top bank card clearing service, amid Beijing's push for Big Tech internet platforms to make their "walled gardens" accessible to competition.

Alipay, operated by Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group, plans to achieve full interoperability of payment QR codes with UnionPay's Cloud QuickPass app for offline payments in every city across China by next March, according to a statement posted on Alipay's official WeChat account on Saturday. That feature is already available in selected major cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Chengdu, Chongqing and Xi'an.

About 85 per cent of all merchants on Alibaba Group Holding's online Taobao Marketplace already accept Cloud QuickPass as one of their payment options since Alipay started cooperating with UnionPay in August, according to the statement. Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Mini programs on Tencent Holdings' multipurpose super app WeChat, meanwhile, are all expected to be able to use UnionPay's Cloud QuickPass over time, according to a statement last week from the Shenzhen-based internet giant. That feature started being tested in late September.

The initial batch of apps with access to Cloud QuickPass includes reading app WeRead, video-streaming platform Tencent Video and e-commerce service JD.com, according to Tencent. It said consumers can also scan the WeChat Pay code through the Cloud QuickPass app for offline payments in provincial capitals across the country.

These latest developments reflect how the country's Big Tech companies are rushing to comply with a mandate by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) to open up their "walled gardens" to competition. It comes amid a wider crackdown by Beijing on the country's Big Tech companies, related to issues such as monopolistic practices, cybersecurity and consumer rights.

The MIIT's directive forms part of its six-month internet clean-up campaign, which began in July, under which Beijing has targeted the industry practice of blocking and restricting access to the websites of competitors without a legitimate reason. The campaign also focused on disturbances of market order, infringements of user rights, threats to data security and unauthorised internet connections.

TikTok owner ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba have all pledged to comply with that mandate.

Alibaba last month started allowing consumers to use WeChat Pay on a number of its platforms, including food delivery service Ele.me, video-streaming provider Youku, entertainment ticketing business Damai and cross-border e-commerce platform Kaola.

Tencent's WeChat earlier last month started to allow users to access external links in one-to-one chat channels after they upgrade the app to the latest version. For external links in big chat groups, WeChat will develop more functions so that users can make their own choices.

"Blocking website links is one of the priority issues of our campaign, and ensuring normal access to legitimate websites is a basic requirement for the development of the internet," Zhao Zhiguo, MIIT spokesman and director general of the ministry's Information and Communications Management Bureau, said at a press conference in September. He said the ministry has received numerous complaints on the issue.

After the MIIT ordered "self-rectification" measures to unblock external links, Tencent announced that it would "make the necessary changes in phases". Alibaba vowed to "fully comply" with the mandate, while ByteDance said it would not delay implementation.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.