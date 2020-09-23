Ant Group's Nine-month Gross Profit May Jump As Much As 73 Per Cent Year-on-year

Gross profits for the first nine months of the year probably increased between 67 per cent and 73 per cent to as much as 69 billion yuan, filing shows Ant Group's IPO is pending registration with the mainland's securities regulator, the final and ceremonial step before the listing

Ant Group, China's largest digital payments provider by volume, estimated that its gross profit has risen by as much as 73 per cent in the first nine months from a year earlier, as the digital economy boomed in its domestic market.

Gross profits were probably within a range of 66.8 billion yuan (US$9.83 billion) to 69 billion yuan between January and end-September, up between 67 per cent and 73 per cent from the same period a year earlier, Ant Group said in its latest prospectus to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Ant pointed to a boost from lower fees linked to sales, management and research as helping it keep profits growing at the same blistering pace as in the first half of the year. Revenues may have risen between 38 per cent and 42 per cent to as much as 117.5 billion yuan in the January-to-September period, according to the document. All the numbers were unaudited.

The data offers greater insight into how Ant Group has coped with the coronavirus pandemic and will be carefully parsed by investors hoping to participate in what could be the biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) on record globally.

Ant Group also replied to queries raised by Shanghai's listing committee during last week's vetting of its prospectus, elaborating more its relationship with shareholder Alibaba Group Holding and its affiliate MYbank. Alibaba is the parent company of the South China Morning Post. Ant Group said it has an established mechanism to approve affiliated transactions to protect the interest of small shareholders.

After Ant's IPO won approval from the Shanghai exchange on Friday, its papers have been passed to the China Securities Regulatory Commission for registration, the last step before making its public market debut.

Ant Group, which filed the listing application on August 25, may become the fastest IPO approval by mainland regulators in history. The current record holder is chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), which listed its shares on the Star Market in 45 days.

While the offer and listing dates have not been decided, mainland investors are gearing up to take part in Ant Group's IPO.

Eight asset-management firms, including E Fund Management and China Universal Asset Management, have entered agreements with Ant Group and the sponsor to buy the IPO shares as the strategic investors, according to the prospectus. The stocks are subject to an 18-month lock-up period.

Ant Group is set to become the biggest weighted stock on the Star Market, once trading begins, replacing SMIC which has a market cap of 432.8 billion yuan.

