Airwallex's Value Swells To US$2.6 Billion As Greenoaks Leads Investors To Add US$100 Million To Fintech Start-up's Series D Round

Airwallex's US$100 million capital raising led by US-based Greenoaks The unicorn's valuation has nearly tripled to US$2.6 billion in two years

Airwallex, a fintech start-up that aims to rewire clunky worldwide financial infrastructure, has swollen to US$2.6 billion in valuation, as a group of global investors joined its latest fundraising round.

Investors added US$100 million to Airwallex's Series D round, led by San Francisco-based Greenoaks Capital, which had backed Deliveroo, Discord, Stripe, Checkout.com and Brex. Grok Ventures of Australia, Skip Capital and ANZi Venture also took part in the round, taking the total money raised in the latest round to nearly US$300 million.

Airwallex, established in Melbourne in 2015, plans to use the funds raised to further accelerate its global expansion, explore new partnerships and continue with product and engineering innovation. The company's valuation has nearly tripled in two years, counting the financial backing by Asia's most valuable company Tencent Holdings, tycoon Li Ka-shing's Horizons Ventures private equity unit, and Alibaba Entrepreneur Fund, the venture capital unit of this newspaper's owner Alibaba Group Holding.

"The world will only become more digital, and with more businesses than ever now operating online, Airwallex has proudly been at the centre of this evolution," said Jack Zhang, the start-up's co-founder and chief executive in a statement announcing the fundraising.

Jack Zhang, founder of Airwallex. Photo: Handout

Airwallex's Series D fundraising, launched in the thick of the global coronavirus pandemic, came as stay-at-home and work-from-home orders around the world accelerated the shift from traditional banking to online payments and virtual banking - all of which calls out for fintech services such as those provided by Airwallex.

"We believe Airwallex is building a powerful global payments business, with a rich product suite that helps companies simplify their financial infrastructure as they scale globally," said Greenoaks' partner Patrick Backhouse.

Airwallex's services are usable in more than 130 payable markets and countries, with 600 employees on staff in 12 international offices including Hong Kong and three cities in mainland China. The company has already established a beachhead in the US, the world's largest financial market, and is looking to fill 500 vacancies across its global offices.

It has hired a team on the ground, established partnerships with US banks, and plans to use its office in San Francisco as a launch pad to roll out its payments platform. The company is also building on its banking network across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa.

Airwallex is also pursuing licences in Japan and Malaysia. Financial regulators require start-ups to open an office in their jurisdiction before granting e-money licences. Last year, the firm broadened its suite of products and applications, including multicurrency debit cards with Visa, a rewards programme, and online payment acceptance capabilities.

