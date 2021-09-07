'Right Time' Time To Be In Hong Kong, But Officials, Businesses Must Work Together To Make Most Of Greater Bay Area, Heavyweights Say

One executive says encouraging young people to seize career opportunities across the border is key, while another calls on businesses to consider how they can support the government The pair were among a group of business leaders discussing how to cement the city's role in the Greater Bay Area at a Redefining Hong Kong event organised by the Post

Hong Kong authorities must work with businesses to make the most of Beijing's ambitious plan to integrate the city with its mainland Chinese neighbours, including by encouraging young talent to seize career opportunities across the border, a panel of local business leaders has said.

The panellists - participants in a Redefining Hong Kong event, hosted by the South China Morning Post on Tuesday - were discussing how to cement and amplify the city's strategic role in the Greater Bay Area plan, which seeks to turn Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong cities into a finance and technology hub.

With a total gross domestic product of US$1.7 trillion (HK$13.2 trillion) in 2020 and a population of over 80 million, the bay area is home to a host of technology companies, including social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings, drone maker DJI, smartphone manufacturers Oppo and Vivo, and telecoms powerhouse Huawei.

Even so, Vincent Chan, a partner and Greater Bay Area consulting leader at the firm EY, noted that some young people from Hong Kong were less inclined to work there, unlike their counterparts from the mainland, who were more willing to relocate.

In order to encourage a "flow of talent", the Hong Kong government should promote programmes for younger people to experience the bay area project and consider career opportunities there, he added.

"I think it's a win-win with Hong Kong and mainland talent," Chan said. "Having that circulation creates a lot more opportunities for people interested in different sectors."

Chan said he believed Hong Kong's role as an international business hub remained unique in the bay area, despite diversification on the mainland after decades of socio-economic growth.

Benjamin Wong, co-founder and CEO of cross-border payment platform TranSwap, said that in spite of coronavirus pandemic-related uncertainty leading to less favourable market conditions, Hong Kong would remain competitive as Beijing sought to internationalise the yuan.

"We are in the right time to be here in Hong Kong, looking over to be in the Greater Bay Area," he said. "Within a storm, [we can] become a windmill to rise on the gusts of wind."

Christian Secci, CEO of logistics start-up Pakpobox, was also optimistic about the city's future. But rather than asking what more authorities could do for businesses, it was business that should be supporting the government in fully unlocking the bay area's potential, he said.

"The government cannot solve everything," he added. "We need to do a full integration of all different areas."

In a separate session during Tuesday's event, Chang Ka-mun - secretary general of the 2022 Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to strengthening Hong Kong's long-term competitiveness - also highlighted the importance of the government's continued support for start-ups.

Chang said Hong Kong needed to maintain its reputation as a "world-class city", as it was paramount to its success in the region.

"Start-ups love Hong Kong for its position … there is always potential here," he said.

