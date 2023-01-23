Skip to main content
Cities With the Worst Traffic in the World; 10 Are in the U.S.

Cities With the Worst Traffic in the World; 10 Are in the U.S.

Drivers wasted a lot of time and money being stuck in traffic last year.

Drivers wasted a lot of time and money being stuck in traffic last year.

Try not to think about where you need to be in five minutes, or the $4-a-gallon gas you’re wasting as you sit idle in a traffic jam. Do you even have enough gas? Can you even get off the freeway to get gas?

If you live in a city, chances are you’re familiar with these thoughts while helplessly stuck in traffic. Traffic congestion cost the U.S. more than $81 billion in 2022, according to the latest traffic report by Inrix, a U.S. company that analyzes transportation data.

The typical American driver lost 51 hours stuck in congestion, costing the average driver $869 in lost time, according to Inrix, and that doesn’t even include fuel costs.

The average American driver spent $134 more on gas in 2022 than in 2021. A Los Angeles commuter shelled out nearly $315 more in 2022 than in 2021, and the typical New York driver an additional $213 in 2022.

If that sounds like a lot of pain, imagine living and driving in London, which tops Inrix’s list of cities with the worst traffic in the world, for the second year in a row. The average London driver lost 156 hours due to congestion in 2022 and spent an extra $223 on fuel.

After some traffic relief during the covid pandemic, delays exceeded pre-covid levels in 39% of urban areas in the U.S., and 42% in Europe, the report says.

To compile their Global Traffic Scorecard, Inrix collects billions of anonymous data points daily from a variety of sources, including connected vehicles, mobile devices, navigation units, fleet vehicles, road and garage infrastructure, and publicly available information on incidents.

These are the cities that had the worst traffic in the world in 2022.

london sh

1. London

  • Hours lost per driver: 156
  • Downtown speed: 10 mph
2 illinois chicago sh

2. Chicago

  • Hours lost per driver: 155
  • Downtown speed: 11 mph
6 paris champs elysees sh

3. Paris

  • Hours lost per driver: 138
  • Downtown speed: 11 mph
boston sh

4. Boston

  • Hours lost per driver: 134
  • Downtown speed: 11 mph
4 new york city Jordi C : Shutterstock

5. New York City

  • Hours lost per driver: 117
  • Downtown speed: 11 mph
Bogata, colombia

6. Bogota, Colombia

  • Hours lost per driver: 122
  • Downtown speed: 11 mph
toronto canada sh

7. Toronto

  • Hours lost per driver: 118
  • Downtown speed: 10 mph
5 philadelphia sh

8. Philadelphia

  • Hours lost per driver: 114
  • Downtown speed: 11 mph
12 miami sh

9. Miami

  • Hours lost per driver: 105
  • Downtown speed: 15 mph
1 Palermo sicily sh

10. Palermo, Italy

  • Hours lost per driver: 121
  • Downtown speed: 9 mph
Monterrey, Mexico sh

11. Monterrey, Mexico

  • Hours lost per driver: 116
  • Downtown speed: 19 mph
20 dublin ireland sh

12. Dublin

  • Hours lost per driver: 114
  • Downtown speed: 12 mph
rome traffic sh

13. Rome

  • Hours lost per driver: 107
  • Downtown speed: 13 mph
29 los angeles sh

14. Los Angeles

  • Hours lost per driver: 95
  • Downtown speed: 19 mph
3 SAn Francisco sh

15. San Francisco

  • Hours lost per driver: 97
  • Downtown speed: 12 mph
istanbul traffic turkey sh

16. Istanbul

  • Hours lost per driver: 89
  • Downtown speed: 14 mph
24 brussels belgium sh

17. Brussels, Belgium

  • Hours lost per driver: 98
  • Downtown speed: 10 mph
22 Medellin, Colombia sh

18. Medellin, Colombia

  • Hours lost per driver: 91
  • Downtown speed: 12 mph
2 bucharest romania sh

19. Bucharest, Romania

  • Hours lost per driver: 91
  • Downtown speed: 15 mph
22 Washington DC dulles airport sh

20. Washington D.C.

  • Hours lost per driver: 83
  • Downtown speed: 11 mph
Lyon France sh

21. Lyon, France

  • Hours lost per driver: 92
  • Downtown speed: 10 mph
15 mexico city sh

22. Mexico City

  • Hours lost per driver: 74
  • Downtown speed: 12 mph
30 budapest sh

23. Budapest

  • Hours lost per driver: 86
  • Downtown speed: 16 mph
cape town safrica sh

24. Cape Town, South Africa

  • Hours lost per driver: 80
  • Downtown speed: 12 mph
bristol england sh

25. Bristol, England

  • Hours lost per driver: 91
  • Downtown speed: 14 mph
athens greece sh

26. Athens

  • Hours lost per driver: 78
  • Downtown speed: 14 mph
9 Houston sh

27. Houston, Texas

  • Hours lost per driver: 74
  • Downtown speed: 16 mph
6 Atlanta sh

28. Atlanta

  • Hours lost per driver: 74
  • Downtown speed: 16 mph
turin italy sh

29. Turin, Italy

  • Hours lost per driver: 86
  • Downtown speed: 11 mph
8 marseille france sh

30. Marseille

  • Hours lost per driver: 83
  • Downtown speed: 11 mph