Will Pence or Someone Else Preside Over the Electoral Count on Wednesday?

Mish

The straight forward answer is Pence, but Roll Call reported Senator Grassley claimed he would preside. There are a couple of ways it won't be Pence.

Pence or Grassley?

Roll Call Grassley

Pressure on Pence

What's with the original "we don't expect him to be there" quote?

Pence may very well wish to not preside over the count. It has happened before and it would relieve Pence from having to take a stand for or against Trump.

For discussion, please see Pence is in the Limelight as Trump Increases Pressure

What If?

There's another way Grassley would preside. 

If Trump resigned before the count, Pence would become president, and Grassley, as the Senate president pro tempore would preside.

This appears to be a moot point because I do not expect shenanigans from Grassley.

But what if it was Senator Ted Cruz instead of Grassley presiding over the count?

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-5
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Trump won’t resign unless he thinks Pence will pardon him for everything on his long laundry list of crimes.

My guess is VP Pensive suits up and shows up and acts just like Justice Roberts did at the impeachment.....pretends to not be biased...and plays it completely by the book.

I have no idea what Cruz would do....other than show his backside, which he does every time he opens his mouth. Have you noticed how he’s being photographed a lot in Populist Drag lately?

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

Isn't Pence going to be in Scotland playing golf?

njbr
njbr

Will Mommy even let him out that day?

There will be other girls at that meeting...

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Why do we need humans to do this ? You could have a robot certify the election and there would be no emotion involved which is exactly what's necessary.

njbr
njbr

Enemies list...

...White House planning to refer Brad Raffensperger WaPo leak to Secret Service for investigation under national security grounds of the Espionage Act...

