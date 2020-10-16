Why Trump Will Lose the Election in One Word

Women

Huge Gender Gap

The Financial Times discusses the gender gap in ‘Please like me’: Donald Trump loses ground with suburban women

Entire Biden Lead Can Be Attributed to Women

Preference for President Men

Preference for President All Women

Preference for President College-Educated Women

The above three graphs are from an excellent WSJ video on the Gender Gap

Here's a video that everyone has access to.

"Will You Please Like Me?"

Trump Insults Women While Asking for Support

So can I ask you to do me a favor? Suburban women, would you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay. The other thing, I don't have that much time to be that nice. You know, I can do it, but I got to go quickly. We don't have time. They want me to be politically correct. Oh, yes. Let's discuss it. Let's talk about it over the next ten years. No, no, no. No. We saved your we saved suburbia in the U.S.

If that transcript is not insulting, what is?

Hunter Biden Irrelevance

If you are focused on the alleged Hunter Biden gossip you are clueless as to what you should be watching.

No one cares about Hunter Biden but those who are going to vote for Trump no matter what.

Shock Coming to Delusional Trump Fans

Barring Biden keeling over between now and the election, this is all over but the shock of delusional Republicans who still believe Trump will win.

Mish