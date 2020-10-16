Why Trump Will Lose the Election in One Word
Mish
Huge Gender Gap
The Financial Times discusses the gender gap in ‘Please like me’: Donald Trump loses ground with suburban women
Entire Biden Lead Can Be Attributed to Women
Preference for President Men
Preference for President All Women
Preference for President College-Educated Women
The above three graphs are from an excellent WSJ video on the Gender Gap
Here's a video that everyone has access to.
"Will You Please Like Me?"
Trump Insults Women While Asking for Support
So can I ask you to do me a favor? Suburban women, would you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay. The other thing, I don't have that much time to be that nice. You know, I can do it, but I got to go quickly. We don't have time. They want me to be politically correct. Oh, yes. Let's discuss it. Let's talk about it over the next ten years. No, no, no. No. We saved your we saved suburbia in the U.S.
If that transcript is not insulting, what is?
Hunter Biden Irrelevance
If you are focused on the alleged Hunter Biden gossip you are clueless as to what you should be watching.
No one cares about Hunter Biden but those who are going to vote for Trump no matter what.
Shock Coming to Delusional Trump Fans
Barring Biden keeling over between now and the election, this is all over but the shock of delusional Republicans who still believe Trump will win.
