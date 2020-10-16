TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Why Trump Will Lose the Election in One Word

Mish

Women

Huge Gender Gap

Gender Gap

The Financial Times discusses the gender gap in ‘Please like me’: Donald Trump loses ground with suburban women

Entire Biden Lead Can Be Attributed to Women

Women for Biden

Preference for President Men

Preference for President Men

Preference for President All Women

Preference For President - Womern1

Preference for President College-Educated Women

Preference for President college Educated Women

The above three graphs are from an excellent WSJ video on the Gender Gap  

Here's a video that everyone has access to.

"Will You Please Like Me?"

Trump Insults Women While Asking for Support

So can I ask you to do me a favor? Suburban women, would you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay. The other thing, I don't have that much time to be that nice. You know, I can do it, but I got to go quickly. We don't have time. They want me to be politically correct. Oh, yes. Let's discuss it. Let's talk about it over the next ten years. No, no, no. No. We saved your we saved suburbia in the U.S.

If that transcript is not insulting, what is? 

Hunter Biden Irrelevance

If you are focused on the alleged Hunter Biden gossip you are clueless as to what you should be watching. 

No one cares about Hunter Biden but those who are going to vote for Trump no matter what.

Shock Coming to Delusional Trump Fans

Barring Biden keeling over between now and the election, this is all over but the shock of delusional Republicans who still believe Trump will win.

Mish 

Comments (21)
No. 1-12
randocalrissian
randocalrissian

Much of the suburbs are no longer white as snow. I don't think Trump really understands that fact. He has said when imploring suburban women to like him that he is 'not going to build low-income housing in your area.' Hmmmm, sounds like a dogwhistle, and many of those white suburban moms have POC neighbors. They've already learned to tolerate if not genuinely like each other.

As Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, Charlotte, and other rapidly growing cities continue sucking in lots of blue voters, those states continue to trend purple if not blue like VA before them.

Keep talking, Donnie.

Sechel
Sechel

Perhaps women are the smarter sex.

Mish
Mish

Editor

"Why is this author of a financial blog advocating democratic socialism?"

With that idiotic question IA Hawkeye just got banned.

My tolerance for dissent is high but outright nonsensical accusations low.

I have never advocated socialism. Indeed I have stated countless times I do not like Biden and will not vote for him.

If you are too ignorant to understand the difference between a prediction and support go elsewhere.

Mish
Mish

Editor

"Wishy" is another idiot who does not understand the difference between support and a prediction.

Mish
Mish

Editor

If you insult me - stick words in my mouth - make silly accusations - the potential penalty is removal of every comment you ever made. I judge every case on its own but I am fed up with BS.

You can disagree and many here do.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump is both privelaged and isolated. He additionally lacks empathy and thus lacks any insight into groups unlike himself

pilot25
pilot25

Quite possibly this NY Post thing is going to tighten things up. They are slow rolling information out everyday to keep the story going. Twitter and Facebook did no favors by blocking the content because it made a bigger story out of it than the story itself.

Going to be a crazy few weeks.

Macroholic
Macroholic

What do you make of the new voter registration theory favoring Republicans in swing states? Also, the mail-in ballots to date have not skewed as high for Dems as predicted, have you seen anything on that?

silverdog148
silverdog148

When looking at Trump, most people don't realize the fact he got elected in 2016 was more a factor of the time/conditions at the time rather than any great political campaign he ran, any well known pitchman could have got elected in 2016 on the GOP side, he simply rode the wave against the establishment which has been his M.O. since he came into public view.

Now that he has to run an actual real race you see how flawed of a candidate/person he is. The guy has gone bankrupt multiple times/run businesses into the ground multiple times, this is no real surprise as if you have of how to run a business you immediately realize that his management style would lead to losses in the billions/hundreds of millions, which is exactly what has happened. The real surprise would be if he actually won in 2020, then you would know the public at large is just as gone as he is.

The real kicker, Joe Biden really won't be any better. The country is in trouble it needs actual real solutions, but real solutions involve pain and no one is proposing that. America is 400 pound morbidly obese person with high blood sugar insisting on another box of donuts.

njbr
njbr

GOP pollster Whit Ayres, “It’s not clear that seeing more of the president is necessarily a help to his campaign.”

AND

Frank Luntz, another GOP pundit and pollster, "Trigger Alert: I’m about to say something that will upset many people reading my Twitter feed tonight. My group of undecided voters say that the more Trump speaks, the worse he looks."

Zardoz
Zardoz

Trump has most of the Really Stupid People.... but it's not enough.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Flips From Trump to Biden on the Latest Polls

Hello Trump. Your campaign is in serious trouble.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Democrats are Now Favored to Win the Georgia Special Senate Election

Democrat chances in the Georgia Special Senate Election are soaring.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Trump Trolls Nate Silver in a Tweet

Trump goes after Nate Silver and Silver Responds.

Mish

by

Nickelodeon

What to Make of the Early Voting Stampede?

Four battleground states are near or have exceeded their entire 2016 early voting totals.

Mish

by

RonJ

23.6% of All US Dollars Were Created in the Last Year

Money supply is on a surge. Several charts tell the story.

Mish

by

asteester

Boeing has Negative Jet Sales in September

Boeing sold no jets in September but did have cancellations of previous orders.

Mish

by

Retired from IRS

Dear President Trump, What Happened to Your 8th Wonder of the World?

Foxconn's $3 billion investment promise in Wisconsin turns more than a bit sour.

Mish

by

AshH

New Unemployment Claims at Highest Level Since Mid-August

Initial Claims unemployment claims unexpectedly rose to the highest level in 8 weeks.

Mish

by

Johnson1

The Death of a Mall in Stages

300 Class B Malls in the US are dying a slow death.

Mish

by

TheOldCurmudgeon

Goldman Sachs' Profit Nearly Doubles But Wells Fargo Down 50%

Goldman Sachs is outperforming other banks by stunning amounts.

Mish

by

Scooot