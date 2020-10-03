TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

When Does Trump Apologize to the Nation for His Reckless Behavior?

Mish

Let's fact check claims Trump made on September 21 at a Toledo, Ohio rally.

Trump's Claim

President Trump told his crowd in Ohio that COVID-19 ‘affects virtually no one’ except older Americans and those with pre-existing conditions as death toll nears 200,000 .

“Take your hat off to the young people because they have a hell of a immune system,” Trump told the cheering crowd. 

“In some states nobody is young. They have a strong immune system – who knows. Take off the hats off to the kids because they have a hell of a immune system. It hardly affects anyone ‘

“Now we know it affects the elderly. Elderly people with heart problems and other problems. If they have other issues, that’s what it really affects. That’s it, ”Trump said.

The above is from Trump says Ohio COVID-19 campaign rally “hardly affects anyone,” but the elderly

First Question of the Day

Does this mean we stop worrying about the elderly, especially recklessly careless elderly like Trump?

Tweet of the Day

25 Positive Associated With Trump

  • Donald Trump
  • Melania Trump 
  • Bill Stepien, Trump CM 
  • Trump Senior Aide Hope Hicks 
  • Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway 
  • Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie 
  • Utah Sen Mike Lee 
  • N.C. Sen Thom Tillis 
  • Wisconsin Sen Ron Johnson 
  • RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel 
  • John Jenkins, Notre Dame president 
  • 3 White House reporters 
  • 11 Cleveland debate staff

Second Question of the Day

Are those people "virtually nobody" or are they just too old to matter? 

Total Dead

The total number of dead in the US from Covid is 213,861. 

Third and Fourth Questions of the Day

Were they all old? What about lasting damage to those who recover?

Bonus Question

When does Trump apologize to the nation for his reckless behavior?

I believe we all know the answer to that one.

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

May not be possible...

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Questions of the Day for Trump Supporters

I have some questions for Donald Trump and his supporters. As a bonus I have 26 direct quotes to ponder.

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Covid, in Quarantine

Trump and his wife are in quarantine after testing positive for Covid. This is an update.

Mish

by

wegs

Presidential Debate Synopsis: Pitiful and Painful to Watch

Wow, what an embarrassment for the US.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish

Trump Takes Antibody Cocktail, Heads to Walter Reed Hospital

Out of caution,Trump heads to Walter Reed Hospital

Mish

by

Sechel

Doctors Question Trump's Experimental Covid Treatment and Dosage

To fight Covid, Trump took a large dose of an experimental drug made by Regeneron.

Mish

by

Kimo

In a Fiery Tweetstorm, Ann Coulter Blasts Trump Over Taxes

Liberals are shocked to discover something in common with Ann Coulter.

Mish

by

davebarnes2

Trump Says Taxes are "Fake News": He Has an Easy Way to Prove It

Are Trump's taxes fake news? That's what Trump says.

Mish

by

nlightn

Mass Airline Layoffs On Deck and They Will Hurt Trump

Airlines are slated to layoff tens of thousands of workers on October 1.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Death of the Department Stores and the Alleged Retail Recovery

Department stores have been in a death spiral for years. Covid accelerated the trend.

Mish

by

TimeToTest

Income Declines But Spending Up as Stimulus Runs Out

Real Disposable Income Declined but Spending Rose in August

Mish

by

Salmo Trutta