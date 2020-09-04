Mish Talk
What are Trump's and Biden's Polling Strong Points?

Mish

Biden leads Trump in the polls, but not in every category.

Quinnipiac University Poll

I created the above spreadsheets from a Quinnipiac University Poll released September 2. 

On the heels of back-to-back political party conventions and a climate of growing unrest in the country, likely voters support former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump 52 - 42 percent in a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll released today. This is the first survey of likely voters in the 2020 presidential election race by the Quinnipiac University Poll, and cannot be compared to results of earlier surveys of registered voters. 

The college education category is explicitly white-only.

By Political Party

Democrats go to Biden 93 - 6 percent, Republicans go to Trump 90 - 8 percent, and independents back Biden 50 - 40 percent.

Trump's Strong Points

  1. Whites in general but especially those with no 4-year college degree
  2. Those aged 50-64 late in their working careers but not yet retired. 

Biden's Strong Points

  1. Women
  2. College educated
  3. Blacks
  4. Hispanics
  5. Age groups 18-34, 35-49, and 65+

By sex, males are essentially a toss-up. 

Add it up and Trump appeals to non-college education blue-class, white workers nearing retirement but not yet retired.

Biden appeals to everyone else.

Undecideds

Undecideds total at most 4%.

Trump needs to make up ground, and he has, by a bit, but further gains will be a struggle given most minds are made up.

Three Caveats

  1. This is a national poll. The election will be determined in the battleground states.
  2. There is still time for a Trump surge or a Biden blunder but time is more on Biden's side now.
  3. One has to believe the poll. Quinnipiac University is rated B+ by FiveThirtyEight.

For further discussion, please see Election Update: Is Trump Closing the Gap?

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Tengen
Tengen

It probably comes down to how many people are annoyed enough to get out and vote against the candidate they despise. Neither guy seems to have a discernible platform other than being the chosen opponent of the other team.

I have no idea how it's going to turn out and since these aren't "normal" times anymore, two months is an eternity for new outrage and scandal to push to the forefront. I read today that Trump's November vaccine push is extremely unlikely to come to fruition, which likely saves him from a major self-inflicted wound.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

The election may be determined in the courts from Trump's mumbling statement today that they already has cases queued up to challenge mail in ballots. I think we may also see some fake ballots sent itn by Russia courtesy of the Trump campaign to show people that mail in balloting could be rigged. Barr seems to be going along with the idea of doing whatever is necessary legally for the Justice Department to help Trump win. So I will modify my prediction now. In a free and fair election Biden would win going away. But since Trump has the levers of power it will go to the courts and it is a tossup irrespective of what the votes say. In short Trump will try to steal the election any way possible.

Zardoz
Zardoz

trump is rocking the old, white, and stupid demographic

