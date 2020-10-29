We Will Know Who Won the Election Within a Day

Herkie 2 hrs

I say by midnight eastern time we will know.

I say this because Florida has different rules from some other states that allow them to open and tabulate votes as they come in and Florida already has over 50% of all eleigible voters having voted as of tonight. They can't disclose those tabulations till polls close on election day, but come Tuesday Florida will be called fairly early, for a change. If it is called for Biden as the winner the election is over, there is no path to 270 electoral votes for Trump without Florida's 29 electoral votes.

Even if Trump does manage to get Florida he has a very narrow path to 270.

He will not flip any state that went for Cinton in '16, we all know this, every state Clinton won in 2016 is now going to Biden by a lot. As I pointed out this morning with huge margins. That means he has to get 270 EC votes out of the states he got 304 last time. He cannot improve on that 304 and he can only afford to lose 34.

He will lose one or more in Maine. Fact. He will lose 1 in Nebraska, fact, brings Biden to 32 he has to get. And every pollster out there except biased Rasmussen says PA, WI, and MI will go Biden by numbers far outside their margins of error.

The total of WI, MI, and PA is 46. Polls say Trump will get none of those. Biden wins. But Biden can take PA and trump loses. Or, Biden can take WI and MI and Trump loses.

The incredible thing we should talk about is Biden winning in states like Arizona. He is solidly ahead and will likely win there. Trump cannot lose states he won in 16. Biden is ahead in the big three outside the margin of polling error. He will get WI, MI, and PA. Now add in AZ, and the wall Trump has to climbis impossible. He would have to flip states like WA or OR. Where he trails by 30+ points. He cannot make up for those three states, and there are more than half a dozen states he took in 16 that are polling either equal or in favor of Biden at this point. GA, TX, NC, IA, AZ, FL, so it could be close from a pure math analysis but it can now also be a wipeout for the GOP. It is almost certain that dems control the senate after the election. So I think it does not matter if Trump cheats his way into another term. The congress will be in dem hands and Trump even if he remains in power for a while will be a lame duck.