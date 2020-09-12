USPS Intentionally Delivers False Election Procedures in Two States

Dear Postal Customer

Please consider Colorado, Nevada Election Chief Accuse USPS of Sending Out Voter Disinformation.

The top elections officials in Colorado and Nevada, two states which mail ballots to all active registered voters, said the US Postal Service on Saturday is intentionally sending election information on a USPS postcard to Americans which runs counter to the election laws of vote-by-mail states, by telling people they have to request their ballots for the November elections.

“For states like Colorado where we send ballots to all voters, the information is not just confusing, it’s WRONG,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold wrote on Twitter.

"These recommendations are not accurate for Nevada voters,” said Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Saturday. “Voters who wish to vote by mail do not need to request a mail-in or absentee ballot this year.”