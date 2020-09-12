Mish Talk
USPS Intentionally Delivers False Election Procedures in Two States

Mish

Residents in Nevada and Colorado received fake news straight from the US Post Office.

Dear Postal Customer 

Please consider Colorado, Nevada Election Chief Accuse USPS of Sending Out Voter Disinformation.

The top elections officials in Colorado and Nevada, two states which mail ballots to all active registered voters, said the US Postal Service on Saturday is intentionally sending election information on a USPS postcard to Americans which runs counter to the election laws of vote-by-mail states, by telling people they have to request their ballots for the November elections.

“For states like Colorado where we send ballots to all voters, the information is not just confusing, it’s WRONG,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold wrote on Twitter.

"These recommendations are not accurate for Nevada voters,” said Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Saturday. “Voters who wish to vote by mail do not need to request a mail-in or absentee ballot this year.”

Correction from the Colorado Secretary of State

Mish

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
Quatloo
Quatloo

The postcard shown clearly says that rules “vary by state” and that readers should “contact your election board to confirm”, so calling this intentionally false seems misleading

Jmurr
Jmurr

Why would you trust the most incompetent agency to handle the ballot. Just wear a mask to the voting booth and no virus can touch you, right?

