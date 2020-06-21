Trump's Oklahoma Rally was an Enormous Half-Empty Flop

Trump over-promised and under-delivered for his campaign comeback tour in Oklahoma.

"It’s amazing. No one’s ever heard of numbers like this," said Trump who was bragging about a million people requesting tickets to see him Oklahoma.

Out of an alleged million fans, about 9,000 actually turned up.

Overflow Area

The arena was supposed to be filled to the brim so they created an overflow area.

Outdoor Remarks Cancelled

Why?

No one showed up outside.

Beautiful Wave of Empty Seats

Overflow Crowd

What Happened?

In two words, "Unused Tickets"

It seems Millennials and Generation Z went online and orders tickets as a spoof.

Oklahoma Covid-19 Spike

To add insult to insult, Tulsa World reports Oklahoma Numbers Continue to Spike.

Oklahoma saw a 5.1% jump in the number of COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 450 new cases and two additional deaths.



Thursday’s numbers, which include the highest daily count since the pandemic began, leaves the state with 9,354 cases overall, with more than 1,100 of those coming since Sunday.

The Hill comments

Over just the past week, cases have increased by about 90 percent. Testing in Oklahoma has also remained relatively flat, so the increase in cases is not due to an increase in testing, despite arguments being made by Vice President Pence and other officials. Tulsa County has the highest number of cases in the state. The director of the Tulsa Health Department urged the Trump campaign on multiple occasions to reschedule the rally.

Trump Admits He Directed Officials to Find Fewer Cases

Trump tells Oklahoma rally he directed officials to slow virus testing to find fewer cases

At his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, President Trump called coronavirus testing “a double-edged sword” and said he asked officials to conduct fewer coronavirus tests to keep case numbers down. After claiming the United States has tested 25 million people, Trump said: “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please!’ ”

Meanwhile, Six members of Trump’s campaign advance team for his Tulsa rally tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the president’s campaign. “Quarantine procedures” were implemented immediately, the statement added.

One Mask Seen

Might I suggest purposely suppressing tests so you can hold a big rally is more than a bit questionable?

Mish