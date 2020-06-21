Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump's Oklahoma Rally was an Enormous Half-Empty Flop

Mish

Trump over-promised and under-delivered for his campaign comeback tour in Oklahoma.

"It’s amazing. No one’s ever heard of numbers like this," said Trump who was bragging about a million people requesting tickets to see him Oklahoma.

Out of an alleged million fans, about 9,000 actually turned up.

Overflow Area

Overflow Area

The arena was supposed to be filled to the brim so they created an overflow area.

Outdoor Remarks Cancelled

Why? 

No one showed up outside.

Beautiful Wave of Empty Seats

Overflow Crowd

What Happened?

In two words, "Unused Tickets"

It seems Millennials and Generation Z went online and orders tickets as a spoof.

Oklahoma Covid-19 Spike

To add insult to insult, Tulsa World reports Oklahoma Numbers Continue to Spike.

Oklahoma saw a 5.1% jump in the number of COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 450 new cases and two additional deaths.

Thursday’s numbers, which include the highest daily count since the pandemic began, leaves the state with 9,354 cases overall, with more than 1,100 of those coming since Sunday.

The Hill comments

Over just the past week, cases have increased by about 90 percent.  Testing in Oklahoma has also remained relatively flat, so the increase in cases is not due to an increase in testing, despite arguments being made by Vice President Pence and other officials.

Tulsa County has the highest number of cases in the state. The director of the Tulsa Health Department urged the Trump campaign on multiple occasions to reschedule the rally.

Trump Admits He Directed Officials to Find Fewer Cases

Trump tells Oklahoma rally he directed officials to slow virus testing to find fewer cases

At his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, President Trump called coronavirus testing “a double-edged sword” and said he asked officials to conduct fewer coronavirus tests to keep case numbers down. After claiming the United States has tested 25 million people, Trump said: “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please!’ ”

Meanwhile, Six members of Trump’s campaign advance team for his Tulsa rally tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the president’s campaign. “Quarantine procedures” were implemented immediately, the statement added.

One Mask Seen

Might I suggest purposely suppressing tests so you can hold a big rally is more than a bit questionable?

Mish

Comments (15)
No. 1-11
Sechel
Sechel

Sloan Kettering has just proposed ending colonoscopies as a wan of stopping colon cancer.

Teens buying tickets didn't stop the Trump fans from attending. There was no-overflow crowd. Trump built it. They just didn't come. Brad Parsacale may be in trouble today.

And the big crowd pleaser of the evening. Trump drank out of the sipy cup with one hand.

JonSellers
JonSellers

Anecdotal, but I've noticed a yuuge drop in Trump support from family, friends and acquaintances. No actual anti-Trump comments, but a drop in comments in his favor. I think some folks who fear the coronavirus don't appreciate the decision to reopen the economy so quickly, and I think the horrific videos of Floyd's death, and the lack of presidential leadership in overcoming racism has some not wanting to be associated with "those people (unapologetic racists)".

Still lots of support from the true believers, but this could be apocalyptic for Republicans in November. Trump needs something to fall his way.

Jack and Joan
Jack and Joan

Oklahoma saw a 5.1% jump in the number of COVID-19 cases Thursday.
So What!!
What was the average of these victims 25. What counts is hospitalizations which are down. Young people do not go to the hospital.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

The Republican Party is self destructing. Let’s see how long it takes for the party elite to realize they have no chance of winning in November with Trump as their leader. They aren’t the smartest tools in the shed so it could take a while for the penny to drop. The problem is that it is probably too late to change leadership unless they force Trump to quietly stand down - perhaps for medical reasons? I am sure they have the goods to strong arm him. The question is do they have the smarts and the intestinal fortitude to do so.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Well he did get an ovation for managing to drink from a glass one handed... thereby owning the libs. Therefore, he wins.

jbingeorgia
jbingeorgia

Hey, if you want to celebrate the coming of more of what you've been seeing with the tearing down of everything that is America, go ahead. I just hope you have the werewithal to get out of the US, especially if you are below about 50 years old. Log this comment of mine into your history, because I'd like credit for it's accuracy when the time comes. You parents that raised lazy, self-centered, lying and cheating kids, thanks from all of us who sat aside our wants and desires and acted like adults to our children.

Sechel
Sechel

Nothing sums up the Tulsa like this video of Trump coming home.

Russell J
Russell J

It's a sad state of affairs when these are the choices we have

  1. Narcissistic reality tv personality / Failed business man

  2. Blatantly corrupt, washed up, senile career politician who has trouble completing a sentence.

Either way we lose.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump's Firing of Berman is of Obstruction of Justice, But Berman Just Stepped Down

The Trump Administration's attempt to force out  Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, is more than a bit questionable.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

It Will Be Interesting to See What Trump Considers Top Secret

John Bolton and Trump square off in a legal challenge over the release of Bolton's tell-all memoirs .

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Should NY worry about FL or FL Worry About NY?

Florida once had a Covid-19 Quarantine Against NY. The tables are about to be turned.

Mish

by

JustDaFactsJack

Trump is Hiding a $5 Billion Paycheck Protection Slush Fund

More seazy details have emerged in regards to why the Trump administration wants to hide small business loan details.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Trump Touts "Big Court Win" After Judge Fails to Stop Bolton's Book

Judge Royce Lamberth has denied the Trump administration's attempt to block the upcoming publication of the book by former national security adviser John Bolton.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

In a Nonsensical Tweet, Trump Proposes "Complete Decoupling From China"

President Trump claims a complete decoupling from China is possible but not even his top trade representative agrees.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Continuing Unemployment Claims Tell a Bleak Story

Continuing unemployment claims top the 20 million mark yet again.

Mish

by

JustDaFactsJack

Trump is the phony, Not Fox News

Trump trails Biden by 12 points in a Fox News Poll. That is all it takes for Trump to accuse the pollster.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Why Does Trump Want to Hide Who Took Small Business Loans?

Those who took advantage of the Small Business Loan program don't want it known.

Mish

by

Sechel

Welcome Back Zero Hedge: The Thought Police Admit Error

ZeroHedge is back after Twitter admits it made a mistake.

Mish

by

Curious-Cat