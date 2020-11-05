Trump's Final Big Lie and a Crisis of Character

Trump is down to his last set of lies, as president.

"Frankly, We Did Win This Election," Said Trump

And as far as I am concerned, the moon is really purple.

It Trump made such a claim, his supporters would find some rationale to believe it.

Let's take a vote on a purple moon and Trump gets to decide.

There Was a Loser Last Night

Please consider There Was a Loser Last Night. It Was America.

We have just experienced four years of the most divisive and dishonest presidency in American history, which attacked the twin pillars of our democracy — truth and trust. Donald Trump has not spent a single day of his term trying to be president of all the people, and he has broken rules and trashed norms in ways that no other president ever dared — right up to Tuesday night, when he falsely claimed election fraud and summoned the Supreme Court to step in and stop the voting, as if such a thing were even remotely possible. “The tactically unique thing about Trumpism is that it never even tries to get the support of the majority of Americans. So the G.O.P. will continue with the strategy of using every legal, but democratically deeply harmful, way to control power even though most Americans vote against them — like the way they just crammed through two Supreme Court justices.”

The Only Middle Finger Available

On October 26, Rich Lowry, the editor of National Review accurately explained Trump is The Only Middle Finger Available.

If Trump manages to pull off an upset in 2020, it will be as a gigantic rude gesture directed at the commanding heights of American culture. No one is voting for his barely sketched-out second-term agenda. Trump is, for better or worse, the foremost symbol of resistance to the overwhelming woke cultural tide that has swept along the media, academia, corporate America, Hollywood, professional sports, the big foundations, and almost everything in between. He’s the vessel for registering opposition to everything from the 1619 Project to social media’s attempted suppression of the Hunter Biden story. To put it in blunt terms, for many people, he’s the only middle finger available — to brandish against the people who’ve assumed they have the whip hand in American culture.

Trump's Last Big Lies

In one Tweet Trump said “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Then in his 2:30 "victory" speech, Trump announced a win.

A Fraud and a Disgrace

In response, I commented Trump is a Fraud and a Disgrace to the United States.

The New Yorker comments Trump’s Brief Speech from the White House Made America’s Troubles Worse.

When Donald Trump came out to speak just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, votes were still being counted in enough states—notably Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump, standing in front of a phalanx of flags, claimed that the vote count had been “called off” because he won; that is not true on either count. He said that his lead in those swing states was insurmountable, which is also false, and that when “they”—he didn’t really identify “they,” except as “a very sad group of people”—realized that he was winning, they had swooped in to perpetrate “a fraud on the American public.” In saying this, he was lying to the American public. Trump complained that “everything just stopped,” while also declaring that he would be going to the Supreme Court, because “we want all voting to stop.”

Tragedy of Character

Why was it even in Trump’s own interest to say such things? When he spoke, there was a fair chance that he was the legitimate winner; by the morning, Biden’s chances had improved, but the results are much closer than the polling had suggested. Trump’s continued hold on the votes and imaginations of so many Americans suggests that his Presidency represents not just a tragedy but a national crisis of character.

Ultimately, Voters Gave Trump the Middle Finger

Trump lost because enough people were sick of him, his lies, his race baiting xenophobia, and protectionism.

Yet, the majority of Trump supporters were not only willing to overlook all that, they cheer him on, including his victory speech lies.

Let's be honest. Few wanted Biden. Fewer still wanted Harris. This was all about Trump. It was the election he wanted and got.

Ultimately, voters gave Trump the middle finger, but barely.

Thanks to that middle-finger vote, this will be the last set of big lies from Trump, at least as president.

