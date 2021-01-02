Trump took to Twitter with a barrage of Tweets that are increasingly delusional if not outright dangerous.

Three Tweet Delusional Madness

If Trump wanted to prove why Twitter should be allowed to censor Tweets at its discretion, he just did.

Interesting Flashback

Yet Another Audit of Georgia's Election

Please note, Yet another audit of Georgia's election fails to find evidence of fraud

On Tuesday, December 29, the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger released a report on that audit — which, according to Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter Mark Niesse, "contradicted allegations that absentee ballots were rife with fraud." Niesse notes that "there were 10 absentee ballots that had been accepted, but voter signatures didn't match or signatures were missing" — and when Raffensperger's office contacted those voters, they confirmed that they had, in fact, submitted the ballots. "Eight voters had mismatched signatures, but the voters told investigators the signatures were legitimate," Niesse explains. "Raffensperger, a Republican, said the audit results confirmed the election outcome again after two recounts — both by hand and machine — of all 5 million ballots cast in Georgia's presidential election." Raffensperger's office said that "no fraudulent absentee ballots were identified during the audit."

Electoral College Results to Be Contested by Group of GOP Senators

The Wall Street Journal reports Electoral College Results to Be Contested by Group of GOP Senators

Eleven current and incoming Republican senators said they would vote to reject the Electoral College votes of some states on Wednesday as not “lawfully certified” unless Congress appoints a commission to conduct an emergency, 10-day audit of the election results. Although none of the challenges are expected to succeed, they could slow down the process and give President Trump’s allies a high-profile chance to demonstrate their loyalty to him. The move also highlights deepening divisions within the Republican Party over whether to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election as legitimate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and other Senate GOP leaders have congratulated Democrat President-elect Joe Biden and have urged their colleagues not to join in efforts to dispute the outcome. The GOP senators who signed onto the effort are Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Steve Daines of Montana, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Mike Braun of Indiana. It was also joined by Senators-elect Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.By law, Congress must hold a joint session on Jan. 6 to ratify Mr. Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win. Objections from some Republican senators and House members are expected to force debate and votes in both chambers of Congress. Majorities in both the House and Senate would have to agree for the challenge to be successful, an extremely unlikely prospect given that Democrats control the House.

Dangerous Moves

Trump has had every chance to provide evidence of fraud and has failed to do so.

He has lost every court battle including some of his own appointees.

Yet he persists in nonsense.

These are dangerous moves by Republicans. It opens the door for further moves of this sort down the road by either party.

When one party holds both the House and Senate who knows what might happen in a close election.

Meanwhile, these preposterous shenanigan's might easily cost Republicans both seats in the upcoming Georgia elections.

Mish