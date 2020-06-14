Mish Talk
Trump's Chances of Winning are Slip Slidin' Away

Mish

Trump could easily lose Iowa, Ohio, and Georgia. He cannot afford to lose any of them.

According to Predictit, Trump's chances of winning IA, OH, and GA haves slipped to 54%, 56%, and 58% respectively.

Not even Texas is a lock. 

It's Early, But

OK, it's still early, so they say. But it is getting later and later. 

The election is Tuesday, November 3. 

That's about 4.5 months away.

Early Polls 

Early Polls 538

The above compiled by 538 as noted on June 12 in Latest Swing State Polls Look Good For Biden.

Trump is barely ahead in Texas!

270-to-Win

270-to-Win June 14

Very Biased 270 Map

270-to-Win has the map as shown above. 

In recent polls, Biden is ahead in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Ohio. 

It would be OK for 270-to-Win to label those states as tossups if it also had Iowa, Georgia, and Ohio as tossups as well. 

In the Electoral College, Iowa has 6 votes, Ohio 18, and Georgia 16. 

270-to-Win vs Predictit

Even with that biased map, 270-to-Win has Biden ahead 248-204.

In contrast, Predictit has Biden ahead 334-204.

Understanding Trump's Very Narrow Path

In the Predict map, Biden could lose Iowa, Georgia, and Ohio, plus Florida, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Arizona, yet still beat Trump 274-264. 

Read that last sentence until it sinks in how narrow Trump's path to victory really is. 

It is not impossible for Trump to win. There are still 4.5 months left. 

Because of the time factor, I have Biden a 65-35 or so favorite. 

Too much can still happen, and if it does, I will change my forecast. 

But the passage of time for Trump to do something meaningful is sliding away. 

Failed Tactics

Trump has doubled down with efforts to shore up his base. But Trump's base is not his problem. 

Swing voters in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, and Pennsylvania won Trump the election. 

They are breaking strongly for Biden.

Betting Odds Changed With Photo-Op Stunt

Trump lost the lead following his disastrous photo-op bible stunt in the wake of the George Floyd murger by a Minnesota police officer.

Following the photo-op incident I commented Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Numerous ranking ex-military officers and ranking Republicans spoke out against Trump.

Colin Powell, George Bush, Cindy McCain, Mitt Romney, and Jeb Bush were among them.

For details, please see The Trump Spotlight Shifts to Colin Powell.

Preposterous Tweet

Trump slid further following a ridiculous Tweet in which Trump Defended Police Who Cracked a 75-Year Old Man's Head.

Inane Tariffs

Don't forget Trump screwed many farmers (think Iowa and farmbelt states) with inane tariffs in a trade war Trump did not win. 

Musical Tribute

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUODdPpnxcA

Slip Slidin' Away

Trump's base is going nowhere. They would kiss his feet if he screwed a pooch. 

Similarly, the Never-Trumpers would not vote for Trump even if Biden forgot his own name. 

The battle is with swing voters and Trump has done nothing but alienate them.  

Time is running out.

The nearer the destination the more Trump is Slip Slidin' Away.  

Mish

Comments
No. 1-6
Sechel
Sechel

Could get far worse for Trump with Bolton's book coming out. I don't expect anything new to come out but its a week of bad headlines that will further drown out any Trump narrative to turn things around. I also think rising Covid-19 cases many in Trump states will hurt him.

I see a potential Biden blunder by him not picking Klobuchar. He's being pressured to pick an African American VP. Nothing wrong with that except it gains him no electoral math and possibly hurts him with independents who might get scared away.

Trump standing firm as being against kneeling, holding a rally on Juneteenth and being against removing Confederate statues along with renaming bases indicate more forced errors on Trump's part.

Trump's strategy seems to be doubling and tripling down on his base at the risk of losing independents and moderate. He's barely beating Biden among men is performing more poorly with women than he did in 2016 and does not do well with college educated males. Very clear Trump will not make inroads on blacks. He seems to be holding up OK with Hispanics a demographic I'm struggling to understand here but by and large its a losing coalition

Biden is doing worse than Clinton among Hispanic voters
Biden is doing worse than Clinton among Hispanic voters

Joe Biden is reaching heights that Hillary Clinton never did this late in the campaign against Donald Trump. The former vice president holds a significant national lead of around 10 points and is over 50% support.

Tengen
Tengen

I was surprised to see a story this week where Trump said something about how he would just "do other things" if he loses in November. It's a rarity to see him acknowledge the possibility of defeat. Q fans were probably aghast to see that.

It's not surprising that both candidates already accused the other of trying to steal the election and Biden even said something about using the military to remove Trump if he refuses to vacate after losing. The rhetoric is already way over the top and it's only June.

We all have five more months to prepare before a large chunk of the country goes bonkers, no matter what the result is.

channelstuffing
channelstuffing

Trump is simply following in Obama's footsteps,spend 4 years pretty doin nothin (rack up dept)but act (pretend)like you're gettin stuff done.Worked like a charm for Barak,he easily won reelection and spent the next 4 years doin what he was good at....Nothing,Trump hope that secret sauce will work for him!!

Russell J
Russell J

Barr's investigation could and should be a huge blow to Biden and the Dems. This should not be overlooked, that attempted coup of an elected president should not be forgotten. Biden and Obama were right there in the thick of it no matter how well they covered they're tracks.

Iowa Hawklord
Iowa Hawklord

Iowa could be sound enough. If Trump really wants to clench Iowa he needs to double down on increasing ethanol production, and give certain technical relief from EPA rules. That will take care of most problems here. I express no opinion of anywhere else.

numike
numike

Glenn Beck is very sorry for Donald Trump

