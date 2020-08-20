Mish Talk
Trump's Boycott Goodyear Tweet Blows Up In His Face

Mish

Trump stuck both of his feet into his mouth when he suggested people should not buy Goodyear Tires.

Get Better Tires For Less

Image That Started It All

 Goodyear Responds

Did Trump Fall for Fake News?

It seems like it. 

All Goodyear did, that they admit, was ask employees to not engage in political campaigning which of course rules out MAGA hats.

Regardless, Tweeting Ohioans "Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES. Get better tires for far less!" is blatantly stupid even by Trumpian standards. 

That foolish Tweet may easily cost Trump the state of Ohio.

Mish

Comments (13)
No. 1-6
njbr
njbr

Remember the words, "snowflake", "triggered"?

Who's the one melting now?

Who needs a "safe zone'?

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

74 days till election. Goodyears crime was not allowing Trump praise. Is there any other evidence people need to see that this man only cares for himself? Wake up sheeple!

dr smock
dr smock

WELL, WHOOP DE- DO.......GOODYEAR EMPLOYS 4,000 PEOPLE IN THE US AND 66,000 GLOBALLY. THEY ARE A FOREIGN COMPANY.
Goodyear was the first global tire manufacturer to enter China when it invested in a tire manufacturing plant in Dalian in 1994. The company moved production to the new Pulandian factory in 2012 and opened its new China Development Center on the Pulandian campus in 2015 to increase the speed and efficiency of developing high-quality premium tires for China-based auto manufacturers.Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs approximately 66,000 people and manufactures its products in 49 facilities in 22 countries around the world. https://corporate.goodyear.com/en-US/media/news/goodyear-expands-tire-factory-in-china.html
Goodyear is furloughing employees, cutting salaries and keeping manufacturing plants closed during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.The measures affect all 4,000 of Goodyear's U.S. employees, some 60% of whom work in Akron, and others around the globe.

Goodyear Expands Tire Factory in China
Goodyear Expands Tire Factory in China

PULANDIAN, China, November 2, 2016 -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today announced it has broken ground on a $485 million expansion of its state-of-the-art tire factory in Pulandian, Dalian, China.

Goodyear CEO says ‘shared sacrifice’ will carry tire maker, rest of world through coronavirus pandemic
Goodyear CEO says ‘shared sacrifice’ will carry tire maker, rest of world through coronavirus pandemic

Goodyear is furloughing employees, cutting salaries and keeping manufacturing plants closed during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The measures affect all 4,000 of Goodyear's U.S. employees, some 60% of whom work in Akron, and others around the globe. An unspecified number of U.S. employees will be temporarily furloughed through the end of June, with state and federal unemployment benefits expected to provide two-thirds of their pay during...

valpal1
valpal1

I thought free market thinkers, capitalists, economists were supposed to be neutral. Mish clearly one-sided. There are other options to Goodyear for American tires. If it blew up in his face, why is their stock down again today? Willing to bet he still pulls OH in November. Mayor missing the point anyway...It's not about how their people vote, it's about the outright discrimination against the right by a corporation...BLM can be supported but not MAGA? Another bad year for Goodyear...look at last 3 years of stock price.

Carl_R
Carl_R

I am a strong supporter of free speech, but I also recognize that free speech only applies to public property, and that it can create problems in a work place. Therefore, I have no problem with a company banning all clothes with political slogans. Obviously, I have no problem with a company allowing all clothes with a political slogan, if they choose to go that route. Where I do have a problems is with a company selecting what political slogans can be worn, and which ones can not be worn.

KidHorn
KidHorn

Come on Mish, BLM and Gay rights are democratic slogans. Supporting them is every bit as political as MAGA.

Not that I agree with what Trump did.

