Trump's Boycott Goodyear Tweet Blows Up In His Face
Mish
Get Better Tires For Less
Image That Started It All
Goodyear Responds
Did Trump Fall for Fake News?
It seems like it.
All Goodyear did, that they admit, was ask employees to not engage in political campaigning which of course rules out MAGA hats.
Regardless, Tweeting Ohioans "Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES. Get better tires for far less!" is blatantly stupid even by Trumpian standards.
That foolish Tweet may easily cost Trump the state of Ohio.
Mish