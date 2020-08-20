Trump's Boycott Goodyear Tweet Blows Up In His Face

Trump stuck both of his feet into his mouth when he suggested people should not buy Goodyear Tires.

Get Better Tires For Less

Image That Started It All

Goodyear Responds

Did Trump Fall for Fake News?

It seems like it.

All Goodyear did, that they admit, was ask employees to not engage in political campaigning which of course rules out MAGA hats.

Regardless, Tweeting Ohioans "Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES. Get better tires for far less!" is blatantly stupid even by Trumpian standards.

That foolish Tweet may easily cost Trump the state of Ohio.

Mish