Trump's Attack on Mail-In Votes Has Amusing Consequences in Georgia

In Georgia, people are canceling their mail-in votes for early voting and flooding the system.

Georgia’s Early Vote Soars 142% After GOP Attacks Mailed Ballots

Bloomberg reports Georgia’s Early Vote Soars 142% After GOP Attacks Mailed Ballots.

The record-smashing crowds casting ballots early in battleground Georgia owe their size at least in part to people changing their minds about voting by mail after President Donald Trump and other Republicans spent months criticizing the method.  

In the first eight days of voting, nearly 1.7 million Georgians voted absentee or in-person, a 142% increase from the same period in the 2016 race, state data show. Of those, more than 980,000 voted in person.

A look at the first day of voting in Georgia showed just how many ditched their mail-in ballots. On Oct. 12, about 25,000 of the 128,000 voters who swamped the state’s polling stations signed affidavits to cancel mail ballots at the same time, according to University of Florida elections expert Michael McDonald.

Republican Sec of State Pleads Don't Switch

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who asked switchers to cut it out. He said the extra time needed to cancel mail ballots was aggravating long lines.

“What I would really encourage is that the 1.6 million people who requested absentee ballots actually send them in, and not show up in person,” he said at a news conference Wednesday.

No Trust

People do not trust their mail-in votes will be counted. 

Indeed, Trump will do everything possible to ensure they won't.

So people are canceling their mail-in votes in such numbers that the Republican Secretary of State now pleads for ballot requests to be mailed.

Mish

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I really don't blame Georgians at all for exercising some common sense and doing the very best thing they can do,,,,to avoid even the the possibility of getting screwed out of their vote.

I wish voters in the stupid "late-counting" states would do the same. So it can just clearly be over when it's over....to just avoid the possibility of dragging this out.

Although I really, really enjoyed voting against Mr. Trump, I was also uplifted by getting to vote against the cowardly, mealy-mouthed John Cornyn....although I do expect him to win handily anyway.

To register my complaint against Governor Abbott's little trick of eliminating the straight party ticket, I voted for every Democrat on the ballot anyway....not my usual practice ...but he had it coming...

.

CaliforniaStan
CaliforniaStan

Don't you remember? Trump urged his cultists to vote twice to test the system. Trump is trying to sow chaos. And succeeding. This is all going according to plan.

