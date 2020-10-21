Trump's Attack on Mail-In Votes Has Amusing Consequences in Georgia

Georgia’s Early Vote Soars 142% After GOP Attacks Mailed Ballots

Bloomberg reports Georgia’s Early Vote Soars 142% After GOP Attacks Mailed Ballots.

The record-smashing crowds casting ballots early in battleground Georgia owe their size at least in part to people changing their minds about voting by mail after President Donald Trump and other Republicans spent months criticizing the method.

In the first eight days of voting, nearly 1.7 million Georgians voted absentee or in-person, a 142% increase from the same period in the 2016 race, state data show. Of those, more than 980,000 voted in person.

A look at the first day of voting in Georgia showed just how many ditched their mail-in ballots. On Oct. 12, about 25,000 of the 128,000 voters who swamped the state’s polling stations signed affidavits to cancel mail ballots at the same time, according to University of Florida elections expert Michael McDonald.